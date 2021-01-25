For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jan 2021 12:02 |  By RnMTeam

Shruti Haasan: Will definitely bring out more music this year

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan plans to focus as much on music this year as her film career. Beyond acting in films, Shruti has sung a plethora of songs in the English indie zone and over the years done playback in films, too.

The actress, who is currently seen in the Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu blockbuster "Krack", promises more music to fans in 2021.

"You will definitely see more music this year from me and I'm so excited to share it with everyone. For years I had to place music to the side but I'm finally learning the balance, and I'm thrilled to be able to do both. Cinema allows me to play various beautiful characters and music allows me to show a valued part of myself and my spirit," Shruti tells IANS.

The actor will turn 35 on January 28 but doesn't have any plans for a birthday party as of now.

"I don't have any major plans for my birthday. This year has been inundated with lots of work for me and that's what I'm focusing on. Birthdays are special but it totally depends on work," she says.

"I'm thankful to the audiences for going to the theatres and making KRACK a hit , after the rough year we've had it's a true blessing to begin 2021 with such a massive hit," she adds.

The actress will soon be seen in Netflix's first Telugu original, Pitta Kathalu, and says she is "really looking forward to its release." She also reveals that she is doing more OTT content.

While 2020 was hard on everyone due to the pandemic and nationwide lockdown, Shruti says everyone learnt a lesson from the year in one way or the other.

"The year 2020 was extremely hard for everyone emotionally, physically, mentally and financially. It's a great test of our collective and individual human strength and that's what we need to focus on. Each of us have lessons to learn from this experience and all of our lessons are different. The journey into self is the most important thing right now and a sense of the collective responsibly we all share," she says.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shruti Haasan Ravi Teja Netflix
Related news
News | 25 Nov 2020

Review on Netflix documentary 'Shawn Mendes: In Wonder'

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix) follows the young pop singer as he tours the world in 2019, considers the aspirational path that got him here, and confronts his issues with anxiety as he creates his fourth album.

read more
News | 04 Nov 2020

'My experience with working on the series has been nothing but wonderful', says Anand Bhaskar

MUMBAI: Singer Anand Bhaskar unveiled his latest humorous song “Munna Bhaiya” Rap song from Mirzapur 2, a tribute to the rowdy and fearless Munna Tripathi. The rap is sung and composed by Anand Bhaskar and written by Ginny Diwan.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2020

Camila Cabello chops her hair off; calls it ‘Hair virginity’

MUMBAI: Camila Cabello is showing off her new haircut and her BF, Shawn Mendes, after a fun-filled week for the two of them.

read more
News | 15 Oct 2020

'Blackpink: Light Up the Sky' is out on Netflix original documentary

MUMBAI: Only four years ago did Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa of Blackpink storm through music charts with wildly popular singles like 'Whistle' and 'Boombayah.' Since then, the South Korean ensemble's music videos have clocked in over a billion views, and their discography now boasts of star-stu

read more
News | 09 Sep 2020

Netflix's BLACKPINK exclusive documentary 'Light Up the Sky' to premiere on October 14

MUMBAI: Netflix on Wednesday announced the first ‘all-access’ documentary featuring super-successful K-pop girl band Blackpink. Called Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, the documentary will premiere on the platform on October 14.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Who is the new BIG FM RJ speaking in different voices to the people of Delhi?

MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more

News
Music industry losses revenue as short video apps bypass payments

MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more

News
Radio City and Mid-day Award top OTT Talent with the second edition of the hitlist OTT Awards

MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more

News
Moral victory for businesses with Hiscox Business Interruption Insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

top# 5 articles

1
BREEZER Vivid Shuffle inches closer to season finale; announces league qualifiers

MUMBAI: BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, India’s biggest hip-hop league is all set for the league qualifiers round where the participants will battle against...read more

2
RaagaTrippin create 'Saare jahaan se achha' featuring animal sounds

MUMBAI: The musical group RaagaTrippin has created a version of Saare Jahaan se achha, which features sounds of several animals. RaagaTrippin, the...read more

3
Hip-Hop Artist Kaly Releases A New Single, "Ganesh On The Dash"

MUMBAI: American hip-hop artist Kaly is releasing his new single “Ganesh on the Dash” on January 22, 2021, available on all audio platforms and...read more

4
At 51, JLo realises she didn't love herself in her 30s

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has opened up about attending therapy throughout her 30s, and although she believed at the time she had plenty...read more

5
Dino James: My idea of music is it should be able to create nostalgia

MUMBAI: Rapper Dino James says his primary aim as a music artiste is to offer listeners something that is relatable. He recently released songs "Sunn...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games