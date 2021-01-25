Shruti Haasan: Will definitely bring out more music this year

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan plans to focus as much on music this year as her film career. Beyond acting in films, Shruti has sung a plethora of songs in the English indie zone and over the years done playback in films, too.
The actress, who is currently seen in the Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu blockbuster "Krack", promises more music to fans in 2021.
"You will definitely see more music this year from me and I'm so excited to share it with everyone. For years I had to place music to the side but I'm finally learning the balance, and I'm thrilled to be able to do both. Cinema allows me to play various beautiful characters and music allows me to show a valued part of myself and my spirit," Shruti tells IANS.
The actor will turn 35 on January 28 but doesn't have any plans for a birthday party as of now.
"I don't have any major plans for my birthday. This year has been inundated with lots of work for me and that's what I'm focusing on. Birthdays are special but it totally depends on work," she says.
"I'm thankful to the audiences for going to the theatres and making KRACK a hit , after the rough year we've had it's a true blessing to begin 2021 with such a massive hit," she adds.
The actress will soon be seen in Netflix's first Telugu original, Pitta Kathalu, and says she is "really looking forward to its release." She also reveals that she is doing more OTT content.
While 2020 was hard on everyone due to the pandemic and nationwide lockdown, Shruti says everyone learnt a lesson from the year in one way or the other.
"The year 2020 was extremely hard for everyone emotionally, physically, mentally and financially. It's a great test of our collective and individual human strength and that's what we need to focus on. Each of us have lessons to learn from this experience and all of our lessons are different. The journey into self is the most important thing right now and a sense of the collective responsibly we all share," she says.
(Source: IANS)
