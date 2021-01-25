For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
RaagaTrippin create 'Saare jahaan se achha' featuring animal sounds

MUMBAI: The musical group RaagaTrippin has created a version of Saare Jahaan se achha, which features sounds of several animals.

RaagaTrippin, the popular Indian A-Capella group known for creating instrument-free music, have created the song using sounds of creatures like peacocks, elephants, monkeys, lions, and chimpanzees.

These are not sounds of actual animals and birds, but produced by the members of the musical group.

The group, comprising Alan De Souza, Gary Misquitta, Gwen Dias, Keshia Braganza, Suzanne D'Mello and Thomson Andrews, created the rendition for Animal Planet's popular series "India's Wild Tales" on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26.

"When the channel approached us to create this jingle using just our 5 voices, celebrating the diverse wildlife from all across India in a patriotic sense, we jumped at the opportunity!" the members of RaagaTrippin stated about the song.

"It was a fresh new challenge recreating the wildlife and nature calls, tones and unique jungle sound characteristics along with a twist of our own," the group added.

"Many of the sounds voiced by us were done for the first time and it took a lot of trial and error getting them right. These included the peacock, the roar of the lion, elephant, tiger, chimpanzee and various birds to name a few. But now looking back at this, we're extremely proud to have had this experience and the privilege of representing the voice of the Indian wildlife," the further said.

(Source: IANS)

RaagaTrippin' Gwen Dias Suzanne D'Mello Thomson Andrews Republic Day
