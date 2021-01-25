phonewifey welcome 2021 with their new mind-boggling 6-track EP 'HARD YEAR'

MUMBAI: Shortly after the release of their ‘Phoneveryone’ mixtape in 2019, which featured Adamn Killa, Ava Akira, Roma Radz and heartcoregirl (to name a few), London based artist & producer phonewifey kicks off 2021 with ‘HARD YEAR’ a mind-boggling 6-track EP perfectly summing 2020 as it was experienced... A hard year.
Enlisting numerous collaborators, this new project draws influences from dance pop, bubblegum bass, hyperpop, UK rap and club sub-genres such as rave and trance, emphasising phonewifey’s signature blend of high energy production and esoteric yet accessible vocals.
"The release of HARD YEAR has been a long time coming. I began writing the material that would eventually become the title track in early 2019; at the time I was beginning to delve deeper into the underground club scene in London and was getting inspired by harder and harder dance music. Nights like Trance Party, Noisenix, New Scenery, NRG, TREMORS TV, Endless, Eastern Margins (and loads more) had such an atmosphere and sense of comradery to them, and on top of that were so broad in what types of music they were playing and who they were booking. I found the whole scene really inspiring, and as a result my music began to steer towards the harder side of dance music.
I’m so pleased to have CY AN, Kakoushka, teenslasher91, ERSATZ, Melly and Traitor on the record. All of whom are close friends, some of whom I’ve known for well over a decade. For such a personal record it’s amazing to have some of my closest friends collaborating on it; something that I think is really exemplified in the final track, TEAM." - phonewifey
MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more
MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more
MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more
MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more
MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber is looking back at the time when he was arrested in 2014, and shared that he is not proud of that moment in his life....read more
MUMBAI: This Republic day watch out this song covering the feelings of what a soldier goes through leaving his family behind to protect the country...read more
MUMBAI: Supermodel Gigi Hadid says she is obsessed with her daughter, Khai. Gigi, who is dating singer Zayn Malik, recently shared a string of...read more
MUMBAI: With their brutally honest lyrics, bustling beats, andinspiring backstories, homegrown Indian rappers have been catapulted into the...read more
MUMBAI: Anyone who enjoys the cathartic power of getting into a car or a room and playing their favourite song has the most to look forward to from...read more