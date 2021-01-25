phonewifey welcome 2021 with their new mind-boggling 6-track EP 'HARD YEAR'

MUMBAI: Shortly after the release of their ‘Phoneveryone’ mixtape in 2019, which featured Adamn Killa, Ava Akira, Roma Radz and heartcoregirl (to name a few), London based artist & producer phonewifey kicks off 2021 with ‘HARD YEAR’ a mind-boggling 6-track EP perfectly summing 2020 as it was experienced... A hard year.

Enlisting numerous collaborators, this new project draws influences from dance pop, bubblegum bass, hyperpop, UK rap and club sub-genres such as rave and trance, emphasising phonewifey’s signature blend of high energy production and esoteric yet accessible vocals.

"The release of HARD YEAR has been a long time coming. I began writing the material that would eventually become the title track in early 2019; at the time I was beginning to delve deeper into the underground club scene in London and was getting inspired by harder and harder dance music. Nights like Trance Party, Noisenix, New Scenery, NRG, TREMORS TV, Endless, Eastern Margins (and loads more) had such an atmosphere and sense of comradery to them, and on top of that were so broad in what types of music they were playing and who they were booking. I found the whole scene really inspiring, and as a result my music began to steer towards the harder side of dance music.

I’m so pleased to have CY AN, Kakoushka, teenslasher91, ERSATZ, Melly and Traitor on the record. All of whom are close friends, some of whom I’ve known for well over a decade. For such a personal record it’s amazing to have some of my closest friends collaborating on it; something that I think is really exemplified in the final track, TEAM." - phonewifey