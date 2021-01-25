Justin Bieber opens up on getting arrested in 2014

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber is looking back at the time when he was arrested in 2014, and shared that he is not proud of that moment in his life.
In 2014, the singer, who was 19 at the time, was arrested on the suspicion of drinking under influence, resisting arrest and sitting behind the wheel without a valid license.
Now, the 26-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram late on Saturday to look back on getting arrested in 2014.
"7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god," Bieber wrote alongside a photo of himself in handcuffs.
"I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami," he joked, before delving into how he has become a better person.
"All this to say God has brought me a long way," Bieber said.
"From then til now I do realise something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to alet your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. Don't allow shame to ruin your "today" let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be," he added in the post.
