For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jan 2021 12:16 |  By RnMTeam

Hip-Hop Artist Kaly Releases A New Single, "Ganesh On The Dash"

MUMBAI: American hip-hop artist Kaly is releasing his new single “Ganesh on the Dash” on January 22, 2021, available on all audio platforms and Youtube. The song is an amusing take on South Asian culture using subtle mannerisms and relatable quips.

Written by Kaly and produced by Supakou and Ashdotok, Ganesh on the Dash is built on the concept of abstract sentences that speaks to this moment where minority cultures are growing and gaining more visibility. “And, I'm telling you, the fight is only beginning,” added Kaly.

“The second verse of the song speaks reality, joined by stylistic verses. This is how I've always approached my music - I want to leave you with something to ponder about,” he added. The song also integrates samples from the brown characters of the shows ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘The Office’ to engage in a little subliminal connection to those who can connect the dots. “I named the single 'Ganesh on the Dash' and I literally made the picture of the Ganesh on my car dashboard as the cover art - and y'all ate it up, right? There's nothing else overtly Indian/brown about this song, but I'm using the culture the way everyone else does - pandering,” said Kaly, who has always wanted to speak his mind through music. Stream the single on all major platforms and watch the video on Kaly's Youtube channel!

Tags
Kaly Youtube
Related news
News | 15 Jan 2021

Jonita Gandhi: Pandemic allowed me time to realign my goals

MUMBAI: COVID-19 pandemic brought in a huge lifestyle change in most of us. As travel was restricted for most of the bit last year, people chose to focus on their mental health and made the best use of the time while they were at home.

read more
News | 11 Jan 2021

Akshay Khot's 'Tere Bagair' is bound to strike a chord with one and all.

MUMBAI: After gaining experience by composing music for renowned artists like Padma Shri Padmaja Phenani Joglekar and Shadab Rayeen for his first album ‘Rang’, musician Akshay Khot is all set to release his latest track ‘Tere Bagair’, a soulful number which will make the listeners reminisce about

read more
News | 09 Jan 2021

Neha Kakkar becomes the only Indian singer to own YouTube Diamond award

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is in an unstoppable mode! Just few days after releasing her recent music video with hubby Rohanpreet Singh, she has achieved an award, that too a bejeweled one!

read more
News | 08 Jan 2021

Selena Gomez calls out Social Media executives after rioters storm the Capitol Building

MUMBAI: On the heels of rioters in support of President Donald Trump storming the United States Capitol, Selena Gomez has directed her discontent toward social media.

read more
News | 07 Jan 2021

A-Jay M's new song 'Chal Koi Gal Nai' becomes an instant hit on YouTube

MUMBAI: After the tremendous success of ‘Dildari’, A-Jay M and his team have released their new song ‘Chal Koi Gal Nai’. The long-awaited song was caught in a lot of trouble because of the uncooperative behavior of the featuring actors. However, all’s well that ends well.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Who is the new BIG FM RJ speaking in different voices to the people of Delhi?

MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more

News
Music industry losses revenue as short video apps bypass payments

MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more

News
Radio City and Mid-day Award top OTT Talent with the second edition of the hitlist OTT Awards

MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more

News
Moral victory for businesses with Hiscox Business Interruption Insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

top# 5 articles

1
At 51, JLo realises she didn't love herself in her 30s

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has opened up about attending therapy throughout her 30s, and although she believed at the time she had plenty...read more

2
Dino James: My idea of music is it should be able to create nostalgia

MUMBAI: Rapper Dino James says his primary aim as a music artiste is to offer listeners something that is relatable. He recently released songs "Sunn...read more

3
BREEZER Vivid Shuffle inches closer to season finale; announces league qualifiers

MUMBAI: BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, India’s biggest hip-hop league is all set for the league qualifiers round where the participants will battle against...read more

4
On the occasion of Republic Day, here are 5 Indian musicians who captured hearts internationally with their underground hip-hop

MUMBAI: W With their brutally honest lyrics, bustling beats, andinspiring backstories, homegrown Indian rappers have been catapulted into the...read more

5
Halsey cancels tour, says safety is priority

MUMBAI: Singer Halsey has cancelled her tour, which was originally scheduled to take place in 2020. She announced her decision on Twitter. "Safety is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games