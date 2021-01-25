Hip-Hop Artist Kaly Releases A New Single, "Ganesh On The Dash"

MUMBAI: American hip-hop artist Kaly is releasing his new single “Ganesh on the Dash” on January 22, 2021, available on all audio platforms and Youtube. The song is an amusing take on South Asian culture using subtle mannerisms and relatable quips.
Written by Kaly and produced by Supakou and Ashdotok, Ganesh on the Dash is built on the concept of abstract sentences that speaks to this moment where minority cultures are growing and gaining more visibility. “And, I'm telling you, the fight is only beginning,” added Kaly.
“The second verse of the song speaks reality, joined by stylistic verses. This is how I've always approached my music - I want to leave you with something to ponder about,” he added. The song also integrates samples from the brown characters of the shows ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘The Office’ to engage in a little subliminal connection to those who can connect the dots. “I named the single 'Ganesh on the Dash' and I literally made the picture of the Ganesh on my car dashboard as the cover art - and y'all ate it up, right? There's nothing else overtly Indian/brown about this song, but I'm using the culture the way everyone else does - pandering,” said Kaly, who has always wanted to speak his mind through music. Stream the single on all major platforms and watch the video on Kaly's Youtube channel!
