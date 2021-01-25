For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jan 2021 16:32 |  By RnMTeam

Gigi Hadid shares her message to Zayn Malik about baby Khai

MUMBAI: Supermodel Gigi Hadid says she is obsessed with her daughter, Khai. Gigi, who is dating singer Zayn Malik, recently shared a string of pictures on Instagram Story to mark four months since she gave birth.

In one picture, she shared a text message she had sent to Malik, which read: “Hey. I’m obsessed w our kid.”

In the second image, Gigi Hadid is seen holding her daughter, though Khai was almost completely cropped out to protect her privacy.

“My girl. 4 months & THE BEST KID,” wrote Gigi Hadid.

Gigi also wrote some words of encouragement for other new mothers.

“To new moms: if u washed your face today, i’m proud of you. it’s fine, i’m fine. We were cleansed and blessed by @amandascgorman today,” she wrote.

Gigi Hadid recently had revealed the name of her daughter in a subtle way. She shared the name by updating her Instagram bio to say ‘Khai’s mom’. This is the first time Hadid publicly announced her baby girl’s name.

Tags
Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid Singer
Related news
News | 25 Jan 2021

Rahul Rajkhowa on a new project with UNICEF: 'Saving the Planet' targets those who litter public spaces

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Rahul Rajkhowa whose music addresses issues ranging from LGBTQ rights in India, religious violence, violence against women, CAA, felling of trees for open coal mining, curbing of waste to protecting the hill stations of the North east and the devastating Assam Floods amo

read more
News | 25 Jan 2021

phonewifey welcome 2021 with their new mind-boggling 6-track EP 'HARD YEAR'

MUMBAI: Shortly after the release of their ‘Phoneveryone’ mixtape in 2019, which featured Adamn Killa, Ava Akira, Roma Radz and heartcoregirl (to name a few), London based artist & producer phonewifey kicks off 2021 with ‘HARD YEAR’ a mind-boggling 6-track EP perfectly summing 2020 as it was

read more
News | 25 Jan 2021

Justin Bieber opens up on getting arrested in 2014

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber is looking back at the time when he was arrested in 2014, and shared that he is not proud of that moment in his life.

read more
News | 25 Jan 2021

Dino James: My idea of music is it should be able to create nostalgia

MUMBAI: Rapper Dino James says his primary aim as a music artiste is to offer listeners something that is relatable. He recently released songs "Sunn" and "Feel hain ki nahi" from his extended playlist, titled "Chemicals".

read more
News | 25 Jan 2021

Halsey cancels tour, says safety is priority

MUMBAI: Singer Halsey has cancelled her tour, which was originally scheduled to take place in 2020. She announced her decision on Twitter. "Safety is the priority. I wish things were different. I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again," the singer tweeted.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Who is the new BIG FM RJ speaking in different voices to the people of Delhi?

MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more

News
Music industry losses revenue as short video apps bypass payments

MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more

News
Radio City and Mid-day Award top OTT Talent with the second edition of the hitlist OTT Awards

MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more

News
Moral victory for businesses with Hiscox Business Interruption Insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

top# 5 articles

1
Language no barrier, here are 5 Indian musicians you should know about this Republic Day, who triumphed at the global stage

MUMBAI: With their brutally honest lyrics, bustling beats, andinspiring backstories, homegrown Indian rappers have been catapulted into the...read more

2
Dino James's Sunn and Feel Hain Ki Nahi is the jam of the millennials

MUMBAI: Anyone who enjoys the cathartic power of getting into a car or a room and playing their favourite song has the most to look forward to from...read more

3
Hip-Hop Artist Kaly Releases A New Single, "Ganesh On The Dash"

MUMBAI: American hip-hop artist Kaly is releasing his new single “Ganesh on the Dash” on January 22, 2021, available on all audio platforms and...read more

4
Canadian DJ Famba Releases 'Still Call You Mine' via Sony

MUMBAI: Riding high from the momentum of two big collaborations in 2020, Famba returns with 'Still Call You Mine,' the first song from his...read more

5
Gigi Hadid shares her message to Zayn Malik about baby Khai

MUMBAI: Supermodel Gigi Hadid says she is obsessed with her daughter, Khai. Gigi, who is dating singer Zayn Malik, recently shared a string of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games