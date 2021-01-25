Gigi Hadid shares her message to Zayn Malik about baby Khai

MUMBAI: Supermodel Gigi Hadid says she is obsessed with her daughter, Khai. Gigi, who is dating singer Zayn Malik, recently shared a string of pictures on Instagram Story to mark four months since she gave birth.
In one picture, she shared a text message she had sent to Malik, which read: “Hey. I’m obsessed w our kid.”
In the second image, Gigi Hadid is seen holding her daughter, though Khai was almost completely cropped out to protect her privacy.
“My girl. 4 months & THE BEST KID,” wrote Gigi Hadid.
Gigi also wrote some words of encouragement for other new mothers.
“To new moms: if u washed your face today, i’m proud of you. it’s fine, i’m fine. We were cleansed and blessed by @amandascgorman today,” she wrote.
Gigi Hadid recently had revealed the name of her daughter in a subtle way. She shared the name by updating her Instagram bio to say ‘Khai’s mom’. This is the first time Hadid publicly announced her baby girl’s name.
