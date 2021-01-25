Dino James's Sunn and Feel Hain Ki Nahi is the jam of the millennials

MUMBAI: Anyone who enjoys the cathartic power of getting into a car or a room and playing their favourite song has the most to look forward to from rapper Dino James. The young Indian rapper's Sunn and Feel Hain Ki Nahi have been released by Sony Music India much to the excitement of listeners of rap. Both these songs are part of his extended playlist entitled Chemicals.

Sunn is composed, performed and written by Dino James, it features Sanah Moidutty, it has music produced by Bluish Music (Nilesh Patel) and it is mixed and mastered by Shadab Rayeen. Feel Hain Ki Nahi is performed, written and composed by Dino James, it has music produced by Saurabh Lokhande and it is mix and mastered by Shadab Rayeen. James's latest music is sure to take listeners down the memory lane and teleport them to the experiences of the past.

Excited at the release of two of his songs, Dino James says, "My idea of music is that it should be able to create nostalgia and memories. I have grown up on music that compels you to reflect and appreciate life. As I make music now, I primarily aim to offer listeners something that's relatable and can be heard on the loop. I am glad that Sunn and Feel Hain Ki Nahi are out now and I hope these songs stay with them."

Presented by Sony Music India, Dino James's Sunn and Feel Hain Ki Nahi are both available on all streaming platforms.