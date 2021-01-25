Dino James's Sunn and Feel Hain Ki Nahi is the jam of the millennials

MUMBAI: Anyone who enjoys the cathartic power of getting into a car or a room and playing their favourite song has the most to look forward to from rapper Dino James. The young Indian rapper's Sunn and Feel Hain Ki Nahi have been released by Sony Music India much to the excitement of listeners of rap. Both these songs are part of his extended playlist entitled Chemicals.
Sunn is composed, performed and written by Dino James, it features Sanah Moidutty, it has music produced by Bluish Music (Nilesh Patel) and it is mixed and mastered by Shadab Rayeen. Feel Hain Ki Nahi is performed, written and composed by Dino James, it has music produced by Saurabh Lokhande and it is mix and mastered by Shadab Rayeen. James's latest music is sure to take listeners down the memory lane and teleport them to the experiences of the past.
Excited at the release of two of his songs, Dino James says, "My idea of music is that it should be able to create nostalgia and memories. I have grown up on music that compels you to reflect and appreciate life. As I make music now, I primarily aim to offer listeners something that's relatable and can be heard on the loop. I am glad that Sunn and Feel Hain Ki Nahi are out now and I hope these songs stay with them."
Presented by Sony Music India, Dino James's Sunn and Feel Hain Ki Nahi are both available on all streaming platforms.
MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more
MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more
MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more
MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more
MUMBAI: American hip-hop artist Kaly is releasing his new single “Ganesh on the Dash” on January 22, 2021, available on all audio platforms and...read more
MUMBAI: Riding high from the momentum of two big collaborations in 2020, Famba returns with 'Still Call You Mine,' the first song from his...read more
MUMBAI: Supermodel Gigi Hadid says she is obsessed with her daughter, Khai. Gigi, who is dating singer Zayn Malik, recently shared a string of...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Halsey has cancelled her tour, which was originally scheduled to take place in 2020. She announced her decision on Twitter. "Safety is...read more
MUMBAI: Seems like popular singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah have buried their hatchet and moved on from past. The two are now cordial with...read more