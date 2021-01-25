Dino James: My idea of music is it should be able to create nostalgia

MUMBAI: Rapper Dino James says his primary aim as a music artiste is to offer listeners something that is relatable.
He recently released songs "Sunn" and "Feel hain ki nahi" from his extended playlist, titled "Chemicals".
Both the songs are composed, performed and written by Dino.
"My idea of music is that it should be able to create nostalgia and memories. I have grown up on music that compels you to reflect and appreciate life," said Dino.
"As I make music now, I primarily aim to offer listeners something that's relatable and can be heard on the loop. I am glad that 'Sunn' and 'Feel hain ki nahi' are out now, and I hope these songs stay with them," he added.
(Source: IANS)
