News |  25 Jan 2021 18:04 |  By RnMTeam

Canadian DJ Famba Releases 'Still Call You Mine' via Sony

MUMBAI: Riding high from the momentum of two big collaborations in 2020, Famba returns with 'Still Call You Mine,' the first song from his forthcoming EP, Wishes Vol. 2, to be released later in the year via Sony Music Canada Entertainment Inc.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD: FAMBA 'STILL CALL YOU MINE' [SONY MUSIC CANADA]

Written and produced by Famba with Wyatt Sanders (Diplo & Trippie Redd, iann dior) and Roland “Rollo” Spreckley (Noah Cyrus, BTS x Steve Aoki), the song is “a fun and lighthearted take on love,” explains Famba. “‘Still Call You Mine’ means that no matter what your partner did, you will still be there for them.

In 'Still Call You Mine,' Famba’s signature pop-leaning dance production blends seamlessly with the track’s dynamic vocal performance and vibrant piano, culminating in a catchy chorus that embodies the song’s optimistic tone and narrative of unconditional love. This denotes a distinctive shift from Famba’s debut EP Wishes Vol. 1. “For me, this song is the start of a new era,” says Famba. “I really wanted to come back into the dance world. Dance music is everything to me, and I want to showcase my passion for the genre in my own music.”

After bursting onto the scene in 2016, Famba (Ryan Pettipas) graduated from the local music scene in his hometown Halifax, NS to become one of the country’s biggest electronic artists. He has quickly earned a reputation for his heartfelt songs and laudable production talents via his major label original releases and widespread remixes which have collectively garnered tens of millions of streams across multiple platforms. His first two major label releases, 'Wish You Well (feat. Trove)' and 'Swear to God' each went on to achieve Gold certified status in Canada, while his third release, 'Storm (feat. Kyra Mastro)' introduced Famba to the U.S. market in a big way by scoring the #1 spot at Dance Radio (Mediabase) and logging over 10 million global streams to date.

