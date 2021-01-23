Singer-Songwriter Stephanie Quayle releases concept lyric video for latest single "By Heart" exclusively with sounds like Nashville

MUMBAI: Country music singer-songwriter, Stephanie Quayle, has released the official concept lyric video for her latest single, "By Heart," exclusively with Sounds Like Nashville. The touching track, which highlights the complicated simplicity of love, is available now everywhere you find great music.
Recorded almost entirely virtually during COVID-19 with producer Alex Kline, one of Nashville's most prominent female producers, this single release defines a new era in Quayle’s musical journey. This is the first release from a forthcoming collection of songs that is sure to cement her place in country music as an artist who authentically carries the genre's roots into the contemporary landscape of today.
