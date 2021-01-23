For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jan 2021 11:12 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Narendra Chanchal passes away at 80, Bollywood pays tribute

MUMBAI: Singer Narendra Chanchal, who redefined popular devotional singing in India, is no more. According to reports, Narendra Chanchal died on Friday in the city. He was 80.

Celebrities like Lata Mangeshkar, Daler Mehndi and Madhur Bhandarkar have paid tributes to the late singer.

Chanchal shot to fame with his 'Jagran' hits in the seventies and the eighties, particularly songs dedicated to Sherawali Mata. His ode to Sherawali Mata "Chalo bulava aaya hai" continues to be popular till date. Chanchal is best known for his live performances.

The singer also made a mark in Bollywood. He is known for rendering the title song of the 1974 Amitabh Bachchan film "Benaam", composed by RD Burman. In the same year, he also sang "Mehngai mar gayi" for the film "Roti Kapda Aur Makaan". He also famously sang "Beshak mandir masjid todo" in Raj Kapoor's 1973 superhit "Bobby", starring Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. He also sang "Tu ne mujhe bulaya" with Mohammed Rafi for the hit 1980 film "Aasha".

Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar expressed her grief over his demise, tweeting: "He was a very good human being." She hoped he rests in peace.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani shared that "Shri #NarendraChanchal ji will be remembered forever through the songs he sang. I doubt anyone will ever walk up to Vaishnodevi without hearing his voice resounding through the hills".

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted: "What a singer with such inspiring voice.singing your songs now in your memory.god bless you soul with peace."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: "Saddened to hear demise of Singer #NarendraChanchal ji. He will be remembered for his bhajans and some remarkable songs in Hindi films, My heartfelt condolences to his admirers and family. Om Shanti."

Singer Daler Mehndi also felt "deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans".

Honouring the singer, actor Ranvir Shorey said: "Saddened at the demise of vocalist Sh. Narendra Chanchal, singer of many iconic bhajans & Hindi film songs in history. His unique voice had the ability to pierce straight to a listener's heart, making every listening experience an emotional & spiritual one. #RIP #respect."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Madhur Bhandarkar Daler Mehndi Amitabh Bachchan RD Burman Rishi Kapoor
Related news
News | 23 Jan 2021

Blast up your speakers with W&W's remix of "Dragostea Din Tei"

MUMBAI: Remember those huge care free summer hits? W&W is taking you back to the summer of 2004 with a hot new remix of O-Zone’s “Dragostea Din Tei”. The track that hit the top of the charts in most European countries back in 2004 received that typical high energy W&W treatment.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2021

Riddim talent Zubah drops hard-hitting 3-track 'CyberSecurity' EP

MUMBAI: Zubah is back on the release radar after a highly successful 2020 saw the talent drop three new original productions alongside an acclaimed 3-track EP.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2021

Billie Eilish and Rosalía’s ‘Lo Vas a Olvidar’ is a moody song

\MUMBAI: What happens when two of the pop world’s brightest stars team up on a track?

read more
News | 23 Jan 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik reveals daughter’s name

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter last year. She and Zayn have not yet revealed the child's face on social media, but often share posts wherein we see the parents showering her with kisses and cuddles. Now, the couple has subtly revealed their baby's name - Khai.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2021

Neha Bhasin shot for new single "Tu Ki Jane" amid freezing conditions in Nainital

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Bhasin's love ballad Tu Ki Jaane was loved by music lovers. Her voice, the music, and the look of the video expressed the dilemma of modern-day love beautifully. However, not many know that the singer had to shoot for the sensual video in chilling weathers of Nainital.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Who is the new BIG FM RJ speaking in different voices to the people of Delhi?

MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more

News
Music industry losses revenue as short video apps bypass payments

MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more

News
Radio City and Mid-day Award top OTT Talent with the second edition of the hitlist OTT Awards

MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more

News
Moral victory for businesses with Hiscox Business Interruption Insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

top# 5 articles

1
A.R. Rahman launches FUTUREPROOF, an initiative to represent Indian creative arts, tech and innovation on a global stage

Mumbai: A.R. Rahman has launched FUTUREPROOF, an initiative to represent Indian creativity and innovation on the global stage. Uniting multi-faceted...read more

2
Toby Romeo releases first original of 2021 ‘Where the lights are low’ alongside Felix Jaehn and FAULHABER

MUMBAI: Toby Romeo returns to the release radar with ‘Where The Lights Are Low’ with Felix Jaehn and FAULHABER. The latest to come from Romeo serves...read more

3
UK producer Venetian drops groove-inducing single 'Feel Me'

MUMBAI: Kicking off 2021 in style, UK producer Venetian returns to the release radar showcasing a whole new sound. Ready to make his mark with his...read more

4
Riddim talent Zubah drops hard-hitting 3-track 'CyberSecurity' EP

MUMBAI: Zubah is back on the release radar after a highly successful 2020 saw the talent drop three new original productions alongside an acclaimed...read more

5
Neha Bhasin shot for new single "Tu Ki Jane" amid freezing conditions in Nainital

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Bhasin's love ballad Tu Ki Jaane was loved by music lovers. Her voice, the music, and the look of the video expressed the dilemma...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games