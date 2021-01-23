Neha Bhasin shot for new single "Tu Ki Jane" amid freezing conditions in Nainital

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Bhasin's love ballad Tu Ki Jaane was loved by music lovers. Her voice, the music, and the look of the video expressed the dilemma of modern-day love beautifully. However, not many know that the singer had to shoot for the sensual video in chilling weathers of Nainital.
Neha shot for the video under 6-degree temperature inside a burnt down hotel in minimalistic get-up after evening, which was an experience to remember for.
Talking about the video, Neha said, "We were shooting in a remote area of Nainital for the track and the generators had gone off. It wasn't easy to get the back up quickly. Our day schedule eventually shifted to night schedule while arranging a generator and the only source of heat was in my make-shift green room."
Recalling further, Neha says, "We were shooting in a location where the temperature was quickly dropping below 6 degrees and I had to wear a minimalistic costume under a sheet which provided no warmth. We don't know how we managed to pull it off but the moment the shoot got over, I rushed to my hotel, took a hot water shower, and just slept! "
MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more
MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more
MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more
MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more
MUMBAI: Taking 2021 by storm, Carlo Whale delivers his second single of the new year with the release of ‘Mar Nero’. The mesmerizing single is part...read more
MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter last year. She and Zayn have not yet revealed the child's face on social media, but often...read more
MUMBAI: Zee Theatre adds another modern classic to its treasure-trove of theatrical treats with director and writer Purva Naresh’s 'Ladies Sangeet...read more
\MUMBAI: What happens when two of the pop world’s brightest stars team up on a track? You get a stellar music video to go with it, as with Billie...read more
MUMBAI: Audionamix is pleased to announce the hire of Cory Sims. The experienced music licensing expert and tech advisor will join the Audionamix...read more