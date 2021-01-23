Italian Producer Carlo Whale Reveals New Single 'Mar Nero' on Oddity VA Compilation

MUMBAI: Taking 2021 by storm, Carlo Whale delivers his second single of the new year with the release of ‘Mar Nero’. The mesmerizing single is part of Oddity Recordings’ annual various artists compilation, Odd Echoes Vol. 4. Serving as a follow to his recent single ‘No Romance’ via Einmusika, ‘Mar Nero’ strengthens Carlo Whale’s sharp trajectory in the electronic music space and leaves much to be desired from the rising techno talent. ‘Mar Nero’ is available across streaming platforms via Oddity.
Showcasing a darker production from the Italian producer, ‘Mar Nero’ immediately captures the listener’s attention with a harrowing melody. As the track progresses for nearly eight minutes, Carlo Whale’s versatile studio precision is evident with every corner the track turns. Designed with the dancefloor in mind, the driving soundscape maintains the elusive yet powerful energy throughout the duration of the track. ‘Mar Nero’ sonically aligns with its counterparts on the Odd Echoes Vol. 4 compilation and serves as an unparalleled addition to Carlo Whale’s ever-expanding discography.
Blossoming Italian techno talent Carlo Whale has garnered attention from fans and industry professionals alike since his debut on the scene. The Beatport chart-topping producer’s work has been released on renowned labels such as Steyoyoke Recordings, Einmusika, Atlant, and now Oddity. He has become a label-favorite at Einmusika with several releases over the past few years including his highly-successful 2020 EP, ‘The Future Is Now’, which has amassed over 200,000 streams across platforms since the release. Additionally, his recent ‘Melancholia’ EP quickly generated well over 120,000 combined streams and dominated Beatport’s Melodic House and Techno charts. His diverse creative vision continues to be supported by the likes of industry mainstays such as CamelPhat, Joris Voorn, Kölsch, Marino Canal, and RÜFÜS DU SOL.
Fur Coat’s imprint Oddity starts 2021 with a fresh edition of the acclaimed various artists Odd Echoes Vol. 4. This new installment showcases some artists that are already known to the label, as well as many new additions. With a variety of talent within the electronic music space, Oddity kicks off the new year on a high note with the fourth installment of Odd Echoes.
Carlo Whale’s feature on Odd Echoes Vol. 4 further solidifies his innate capacity for powerful house and techno compositions. With a slew of intriguing releases coming down the line, he primes himself as an artist to watch in 2021.
MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more
MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more
MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more
MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Independent music scene has always been limited! In resources, scope, reach, marketing platforms - it’s time to change that!...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu has been a strong supporter of housemate Eijaz Khan on the ongoing show. With...read more
MUMBAI: Audionamix is pleased to announce the hire of Cory Sims. The experienced music licensing expert and tech advisor will join the Audionamix...read more
MUMBAI: Britney Spears' relationship with her father James Spears is being put under the microscope in the new episode from The New York Times...read more
MUMBAI: Remember those huge care free summer hits? W&W is taking you back to the summer of 2004 with a hot new remix of O-Zone’s “Dragostea Din...read more