Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik reveals daughter’s name

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter last year. She and Zayn have not yet revealed the child's face on social media, but often share posts wherein we see the parents showering her with kisses and cuddles. Now, the couple has subtly revealed their baby's name - Khai.
Rather than opting for a major Instagram post, Gigi changed her Instagram bio to ‘Khai’s Mom’.
Their fans have been overjoyed with the name. Some of them even figured out the meaning of Khai. A fan took to social media to write that Khai means 'crowned' in Arabic.
Zayn is of British-Pakistani origin, while Gigi's father, Mohamed Hadid, is from Palestine. Another social media user speculated that Khai must be a tribute to Gigi's paternal grandmother Khairiah Daher Hadid.
Another fan tweeted, "Khai Malik Hadid, you're so lucky for the family you have, please take care of them, we love you we love you without meeting yet Sparkling heart".
A few fans also spotted that Zayn has a tattoo on his wrist, with 'Khai' written in Arabic.
A new tattoo on Zayn’s wrist seems to say meaning “Khai” in Arabic. https://t.co/dkMKt6EoH4 pic.twitter.com/bL2ky50jxv
— Zayn Malik Daily (@zmdaily) January 22, 2021
