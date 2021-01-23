Blast up your speakers with W&W's remix of "Dragostea Din Tei"

MUMBAI: Remember those huge care free summer hits? W&W is taking you back to the summer of 2004 with a hot new remix of O-Zone’s “Dragostea Din Tei”. The track that hit the top of the charts in most European countries back in 2004 received that typical high energy W&W treatment. Prepare to be dancing in 3,2,1…
“Dragostea Din Tei” launched the career of the Moldavian band O-Zone instantly and became one of the biggest summer hits of the early 2000’s. In 2008 the track was even sampled in T.I.’s “Live Your Life” featuring Rihanna. Now W&W dusted off the track and gave it some extra power, making the song even more infectious. Be warned, because this song stays in your head all day long!
“Dragostea Din Tei” is out now on Rave Culture and available via all portals.
W&W: “We always loved that “feel good” vibe of “Dragostea Din Tei” and we think that now more than ever everybody could use that positive energy you get from listing to it. Hopefully, we can play the track in front of a live audience very very soon and be dancing to it together with you all”.
Back on stage
Even though times are tough W&W are spending their time doing what they love most, working in the studio on new music, hosting the world’s first-ever extended reality live stream, and performing for a live audience. Last December Rave Culture and 808 Festival organized the first big Corona proof event ever since the outbreak beginning of 2020. More than 11.000 people attended the sold-out event in Thailand and were ecstatic to see W&W and other Rave Culture artists perform live again.
