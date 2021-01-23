For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jan 2021 14:39 |  By RnMTeam

Blast up your speakers with W&W's remix of "Dragostea Din Tei"

MUMBAI: Remember those huge care free summer hits? W&W is taking you back to the summer of 2004 with a hot new remix of O-Zone’s “Dragostea Din Tei”. The track that hit the top of the charts in most European countries back in 2004 received that typical high energy W&W treatment. Prepare to be dancing in 3,2,1…

“Dragostea Din Tei” launched the career of the Moldavian band O-Zone instantly and became one of the biggest summer hits of the early 2000’s. In 2008 the track was even sampled in T.I.’s “Live Your Life” featuring Rihanna. Now W&W dusted off the track and gave it some extra power, making the song even more infectious. Be warned, because this song stays in your head all day long!

“Dragostea Din Tei” is out now on Rave Culture and available via all portals.

W&W: “We always loved that “feel good” vibe of “Dragostea Din Tei” and we think that now more than ever everybody could use that positive energy you get from listing to it. Hopefully, we can play the track in front of a live audience very very soon and be dancing to it together with you all”.

Back on stage

Even though times are tough W&W are spending their time doing what they love most, working in the studio on new music, hosting the world’s first-ever extended reality live stream, and performing for a live audience. Last December Rave Culture and 808 Festival organized the first big Corona proof event ever since the outbreak beginning of 2020. More than 11.000 people attended the sold-out event in Thailand and were ecstatic to see W&W and other Rave Culture artists perform live again.

Tags
Blast W&W Dragostea Din Tei Singer
Related news
News | 23 Jan 2021

Singer-Songwriter Stephanie Quayle releases concept lyric video for latest single "By Heart" exclusively with sounds like Nashville

MUMBAI: Country music singer-songwriter, Stephanie Quayle, has released the official concept lyric video for her latest single, "By Heart," exclusively with Sounds Like Nashville.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2021

Riddim talent Zubah drops hard-hitting 3-track 'CyberSecurity' EP

MUMBAI: Zubah is back on the release radar after a highly successful 2020 saw the talent drop three new original productions alongside an acclaimed 3-track EP.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2021

Billie Eilish and Rosalía’s ‘Lo Vas a Olvidar’ is a moody song

\MUMBAI: What happens when two of the pop world’s brightest stars team up on a track?

read more
News | 23 Jan 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik reveals daughter’s name

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter last year. She and Zayn have not yet revealed the child's face on social media, but often share posts wherein we see the parents showering her with kisses and cuddles. Now, the couple has subtly revealed their baby's name - Khai.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2021

Neha Bhasin shot for new single "Tu Ki Jane" amid freezing conditions in Nainital

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Bhasin's love ballad Tu Ki Jaane was loved by music lovers. Her voice, the music, and the look of the video expressed the dilemma of modern-day love beautifully. However, not many know that the singer had to shoot for the sensual video in chilling weathers of Nainital.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Who is the new BIG FM RJ speaking in different voices to the people of Delhi?

MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more

News
Music industry losses revenue as short video apps bypass payments

MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more

News
Radio City and Mid-day Award top OTT Talent with the second edition of the hitlist OTT Awards

MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more

News
Moral victory for businesses with Hiscox Business Interruption Insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sabrina Carpenter release "Skin" amid Olivia Rodrigo-Joshua Bassett love triangle rumors

MUMBAI: Who doesn't love a surprise comeback—with a side of drama? At midnight ET on Friday, Jan. 22, Sabrina Carpenter dropped her eyebrow-raising...read more

2
Italian Producer Carlo Whale Reveals New Single 'Mar Nero' on Oddity VA Compilation

MUMBAI: Taking 2021 by storm, Carlo Whale delivers his second single of the new year with the release of ‘Mar Nero’. The mesmerizing single is part...read more

3
Audionamix hires new music adviser to launch new music business services initiative

MUMBAI: Audionamix is pleased to announce the hire of Cory Sims. The experienced music licensing expert and tech advisor will join the Audionamix...read more

4
The 'Big Indie Bang' is here to redefine what young India calls 'Commercial Music’. Listen to Khoye Se by Hyderabad-based artist, SHOR!

MUMBAI: The Indian Independent music scene has always been limited! In resources, scope, reach, marketing platforms - it’s time to change that!...read more

5
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik reveals daughter’s name

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter last year. She and Zayn have not yet revealed the child's face on social media, but often...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games