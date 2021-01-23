Billie Eilish and Rosalía’s ‘Lo Vas a Olvidar’ is a moody song

\MUMBAI: What happens when two of the pop world’s brightest stars team up on a track? You get a stellar music video to go with it, as with Billie Eilish and Rosalía’s new single “Lo Vas A Olvidar.” The surprise collaboration embodies the vibe-y, soulful sound that both of their music is known for. Produced by Eilish’s brother and close collaborator, Finneas, the track will be part of Euphoria’s “Part Two: Jules” soundtrack releasing later this week.

The pared-back video - which is directed by Nabil, who has also worked with Dua Lipa and SZA - sees Eilish and Rosalía singing in both English and Spanish against a dark, hazy backdrop. Squint, however, and you’ll see that the two musicians are decked out in some stellar fashion. Rosalía sports a knitted Christian Dior dickey over a gray bra top, blue jeans, and a metallic puffer coat by Noctex. Eilish, meanwhile, wears an all-black ensemble that’s also heavy on designer: she wears a black The Row sweater, TLZ L’Femme pants, earrings by Loren Stewart, and Moon Boots. Both of them also wear sculptural, lucite manicures for even more dramatic effect.

Both Rosalía and Eilish have distinctive, dramatic fashion tastes that work well together. Rosalía often puts twists on flamenco style, while Eilish wears the coolest underground streetwear brands, such as Skoot. Their casual-cool 2021 collab just proved they’re clearly a fashion match made in heaven.