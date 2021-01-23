For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Jan 2021

Audionamix hires new music adviser to launch new music business services initiative

MUMBAI: Audionamix is pleased to announce the hire of Cory Sims. The experienced music licensing expert and tech advisor will join the Audionamix team as the AI-driven audio isolation company forges new relationships in the music business.

Audionamix has long been a go-to partner for rightsholders and artists, including music icons like Barry Manilow and Barbra Streisand, as well as major studios and media companies. Audionamix’s industry-leading audio isolation technologies allow it to separate audio elements, allowing for audio to be removed, dialog re-recorded, or a cappella or instrumental tracks to be generated, even when multitracks no longer exist. As audio comes into its own and new uses of stems and vocals emerge, Audionamix is expanding beyond its long-standing expertise. It aims to support more new music and audio rightsholders, labels, and tech companies looking to innovate in this space.

Sims’ hire is part of Audionamix’s effort to support these creative projects. “Cory’s expertise in both sync licensing and music technology makes him the perfect liaison between our best-in-class AI stemming solutions and the needs of the music industry,” explains Ellie McNeil, Audionamix General Manager, North America. “We remain committed to offering the most powerful AI algorithms exclusively as custom solutions for content owners.”

Sims’ leadership and expertise span music creation, artist management, music technology, and licensing. After cutting his teeth as an artist and manager, Sims joined HFA in 2017 and led Rumblefish’s business development team. There, he worked on new digital agreements including downloads, streaming, games, and karaoke licensing deals. In 2019, Sims founded a boutique consulting and advisory firm, CES ADVISR, working with a portfolio of innovative companies at the intersection of music and technology.

“I was immediately drawn to Audionamix’s impressive technology and inspired by the creative possibilities for labels, publishers, sync-libraries, and music companies,” Sims says. “I’m excited to be working with such a passionate team at ADX and to be able to progress the essential nature of AI for music.”

