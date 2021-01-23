Adele reaches divorce settlement with Simon Konecki

MUMBAI: Singer Adele on Friday finalised her divorce settlement with estranged husband Simon Konecki.
Simon, who is the CEO of Adele Drop4Drop charity, filed for settlement along with Adele on Thursday. The settlement of $171 million got finalised a day later.
Although Adele and Simon have finished their work to finalise the divorce, the marriage won't officially end without the judge's approval, reports US Weekly.
Adele and Simon will share the custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo. "Financial and other confidential business information" abouit the proceedings will not be made public.
The two were last seen together as a couple at an Elton John concert in the city shortly before they announced their separation last year.
Adele began dating Simon in 2011, and in October 2012 they welcomed their son Angelo. They gor married in 2016. The couple announced that they were headed for a split in April 2019. The singer filed court documents five months after the news of their split became public.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more
MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more
MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more
MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more
MUMBAI: Taking 2021 by storm, Carlo Whale delivers his second single of the new year with the release of ‘Mar Nero’. The mesmerizing single is part...read more
MUMBAI: John Legend was about to perform alongside Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, and more as part of the Celebrating America broadcast, and Chrissy...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik on Wednesday called himself a deleter. The singer said he prefers to delete negative people and toxic energy from his...read more
MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, is all set to release Episode 6 of the live musical web series...read more
MUMBAI: Music composer Vipin Patwa who has given us some wonderful songs in films like De De Pyaar De, Housefull 4 and more is now collaborating with...read more