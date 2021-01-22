Society Tea’s #SoundsofSociety season 2 presents the story of love, transcending borders, race and colour with episode 6- 'Flow'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, is all set to release Episode 6 of the live musical web series - #SoundsofSociety, Season 2 https://soundsofsociety.in/. The episode features tremendously talented artists, Dub FX and Sahida Apsara, orchestrating a special acoustic rendition of Dub FX's popular tune – Flow.

Sounds of Society is a genre-free, no-rules, and an all-inclusive approach to presenting music-making and its associated performing arts. It is a great platform for musicians to showcase their grassroots approach to making music, in an entirely collaborative format. Sounds of Society – Season 2 has been shot with minimal fuss and equipment. The season will have edited as well as one-take videos to show audiences the true organic nature of each episode.

This episode of Sounds of Society, narrates a tale of love, transcending borders, race and colour, featuring the happily married musicians, Dub FX and Sahida Apsara, who create a seamless flow of energy that moves with intensity through a bit of beat box and lyrical bantering and their lyrical prowess. Presenting a special acoustic rendition of Dub FX’s popular tune – Flow, shot on a beautiful sunny afternoon in Goa.

Benjamin Stanford, better known by his stage name Dub FX, is an Australian musician and worldwide street performer. Born in St Kilda, Melbourne, Australia, Dub FX began his career singing in a local alternative rock and rapcore band initially known as Twitch, which would later change its name to N.O.N (Never or Now). In 2004, they released a debut and the only album Exeunt Omnes. His trademark is creating rich live music using only his own performance aided by live looping and effects pedals combined with his voice. He creates intricate hip hop, reggae, and drum and bass rhythms.

Sahida Apsara, an Australian poet, songwriter, rapper, dancer and arts educator, was born in Singapore, who comes from a half Indian/half Malay background. She has experienced race-based discrimination, physical and psychological violence and challenges as a newly-arrived migrant, and hence, her poems center around the themes of empowerment, migration, consciousness, domestic violence, gender, social and racial justice. Sahida travelled the world from the age of 20 before settling in Australia 7 years later.

An elated Karan Shah, Director, Society Tea said, “Music, an integral part of our lives, has the power of bringing together people across borders, just the way tea does. With Sounds of Society: Season 2, we aim at bringing soulful melodies by collaborating with versatile artists. This season has an amazing line-up and is all set to brew a flavourful experience, with the aim of etching music and tea onto the hearts of our audience. We strive towards keeping this spirit of innovation alive while spreading happiness.”

Produced by Urban Beat Project and curated by Laiq Qureshi, the collaborations in each episode represent the already existing and ever evolving synergies in the musical world. Much of what is captured is entirely spontaneous, without any concrete rehearsals. “Some of the best music is made when musicians come together without any real aim in mind, and when they are free of going anywhere particular with their music. Like in a jam. What comes out is pure and organic. This is what we want to showcase.” says Laiq Qureshi, founder of Urban Beat Project.

Sounds of Society hopes to feature what music sounds like on the street, on a terrace, in your bedroom, on the beach, or in your backyard. The only real aim is to document the social and cultural milieu in which we live, by presenting the sounds of today.

Artists featured so far are – Cian Finn, Swadesi, Naâman, Tritha Sinha, Mr. Woodnote, Ustad Dilshad Khan, Mohamad Alnuma, Raul Sengupta, DJ URI, Delhi Sultanate, Hang Massive, Delhi 2 Dublin, Vasuda Sharma, Gowri Jayakumar, Chandana Bala, Nush Lewis and more.