Music Composer Vipin Patwa collaborates with singer Anirudh Kaushal for his first Independent single "Sach Manu Ya Fareb"

MUMBAI: Music composer Vipin Patwa who has given us some wonderful songs in films like De De Pyaar De, Housefull 4 and more is now collaborating with singer Anirudh Kaushal for his first Independent single "Sach Manu Ya Fareb". The song is beautifully shot in Chandigarh and is scheduled to release on 22nd January 2021 at 4pm . This is their first collaboration and their first Independent single ever. Recently Vipin was in the news for dedicating a song to his late father. Vipin adds " The name of the song is Sach Manu Ya Fareb and the song is written and sung by Anirudh Kaushal. Anirudh is a newcomer as he has done an amazing work in this song. His hard work shows in the results of the song. The music video of the song is also beautifully shot in Chandigarh and it revolves around Anirudh. The song is made keeping in mind the youth of our country. It is a sincere effort from all of us and I always believe that a new talent brings in a lot more energy to a song".

On the other hand singer Anirudh says that " I wrote this song ‘Sach manu ya fareb’ which will be my first single, back in November 2019. Everyone in my family loved the lyrics and that is where my father and I thought that we should release this song. I can say that I was very fortunate to get in contact with Mr. Vipin Patwa who composed the song and gave music for the song and has been a guiding force since then. The audio of the song got ready in February 2020 and I along with my father went to Mumbai to meet Mr Vipin Patwa for the recording of the song. Shortly after recording the song, lockdown happened and everything was halted. It was only in august when the government relaxed the rules and regulations for the pandemic, were we able to have the video shoot for the song, which was done by Mr Retesh Narain".