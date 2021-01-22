For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jan 2021 18:27 |  By RnMTeam

KUU drop official video for 'We'll Always Have This Dance'

MUMBAI: Mysterious trio KUU have unveiled the official video for their 2020 smash single ‘We’ll Always Have This Dance’, out 21st January.

Shot in an idyllic, sun-drenched location in Joshua Tree, California, the official video for ‘We’ll Always Have This Dance’ sees KUU vocalist, dancer and activist, Shungudzo performing the track while channelling spiritual energy into her and her surroundings. Bringing the track to life in a meaningful, literal and captivating way, the video symbolises the various themes in the song by bridging the gap between the light, dark and rebirth. Wonderland Magazine added that: “Cutting between the sun-drenched desert and a dark mysterious building, the group give us a social distancing approved video that plays on the need for touch and brings the track to life.”

As well as the new music video one of London’s most exciting new producers TSHA, who was named BBC Radio 1’s ‘Future Artist’ for January, has also just released her acid-tinged adaptation of ‘We’ll Always Have This Dance’ which came out on January 15th.

This follows KUU’s club-ready remix of chart-topper Dua Lipa’s global smash ‘Levitating’ ft DaBaby, a rework that’s racked up more than 2 million Spotify streams since its inception.

Like the best ideas, KUU took on a life of its own before they’d even had a chance to make any firm plans. Shungudzo, Alex Metric and Riton are mere conduits for a story that has already been written. “The project is one of the best and most exciting of the year” CULTR Mag mentioned last year, where feeling, intuition, vibe and energy are the driving force, leading to a series of original cuts and edits that are full of authenticity.

The slick, sunkissed video for ‘We’ll Always Have This Dance’ beautifully complements the uplifting vibe of the track and is available to stream everywhere now.

Tags
KUU We’ll Always Have This Dance Singer music
Related news
News | 22 Jan 2021

Music Composer Vipin Patwa collaborates with singer Anirudh Kaushal for his first Independent single "Sach Manu Ya Fareb"

MUMBAI: Music composer Vipin Patwa who has given us some wonderful songs in films like De De Pyaar De, Housefull 4 and more is now collaborating with singer Anirudh Kaushal for his first Independent single "Sach Manu Ya Fareb".

read more
News | 22 Jan 2021

Balou kicks off 2021 a little differently with heartfelt party song 'Best Wishes'

MUMBAI: Best Wishes is a heartfelt party song by Los Angeles based independent artist, Balou.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2021

Amanda Bynes found new passion, raps "Diamonds"

MUMBAI: Amanda Bynes has found a new hobby: making music!

read more
News | 22 Jan 2021

Cardi B to pen song on her driving licence woes

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B is planning to write a song about her struggle of not having a driver's license. "I'm not mad anymore cause I ate the fries .Im just mad at McDonald's for doing that .I was finna throw that s*** on the wall," Cardi wrote on Twitter.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2021

Drake announced delays of six studio album

MUMBAI: Drake is pressing the brakes on his upcoming album.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Who is the new BIG FM RJ speaking in different voices to the people of Delhi?

MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more

News
Music industry losses revenue as short video apps bypass payments

MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more

News
Radio City and Mid-day Award top OTT Talent with the second edition of the hitlist OTT Awards

MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more

News
Moral victory for businesses with Hiscox Business Interruption Insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

top# 5 articles

1
Cardi B to pen song on her driving licence woes

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B is planning to write a song about her struggle of not having a driver's license. "I'm not mad anymore cause I ate the fries ....read more

2
Salman Khan joins Zee TV's Indian Pro Music League as the show’s Brand Ambassador

MUMBAI: As India gets ready to welcome its first-ever music league with the Indian Pro Music League this February, the makers have just announced an...read more

3
Katy Perry closed out with 'Firework' at Inauguration Day's celebrating America

MUMBAI: Sparks are flying high! It's officially a new era as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office on Wednesday...read more

4
Society Tea’s #SoundsofSociety season 2 presents the story of love, transcending borders, race and colour with episode 6- 'Flow'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, is all set to release Episode 6 of the live musical web series...read more

5
Baadshah Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona to become the world's first movie to reveal its title logo and sneak-peek on Burj Khalifa

MUMBAI: Over a 100 years of Indian Film Industry there are a few stars who push the envelope with every film they bring to the audience. Kichcha...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games