For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jan 2021 13:32 |  By RnMTeam

Katy Perry closed out with 'Firework' at Inauguration Day's celebrating America

MUMBAI: Sparks are flying high!

It's officially a new era as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office on Wednesday, Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. Making the occasion extra special, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks and many other A-listers celebrated the 2021 Presidential Inauguration with moving performances.
However, the festivities didn't end once the ceremony was over. Many stars continued the celebration during the Celebrating America special, which was hosted by Tom Hanks.

For one, Katy Perry stole the show with a poignant and powerful performance of her hit tune, "Firework."
Of course, the 36-year-old pop star sang her famous song with fireworks lighting up the night sky. Among those looking at the colorful display? The president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and the vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff.
The Smile star's patriotic performance wasn't the only thing worth raving over. Katy's fashion was just as electrifying.

The American Idol judge donned a head-to-toe white ensemble by Thom Browne that was adorned with red and blue button embellishments. She wore a striking silk satin corset top that featured dramatic puffed sleeves and a commanding cape. Her skirt was equally stunning with its streamlined structure.

She tied her look together with matching white gloves and pinned back hair, which she parted down the middle. Adding a splash of color to her angelic outfit, she threw on a bold red lip.

Her monochromatic attire was also fitting, considering it was a major trend on Inauguration Day. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, former First Lady Michelle Obama, J.Lo and many others rocked one vibrant color from head-to-toe.

The first lady, for example, dazzled in a glimmering ocean-colored outfit that offered both style and symbolism. Alexandra O'Neill, the designer behind the custom-made creation, told E! News the significance of the alluring hue.

"We chose blue because it is a very calming color that signifies trust, confidence and stability," she shared. "We wanted to make something classic and feminine for Dr. Biden, but something that would also stand out."

Along with the first lady, Michelle, Hillary Clinton and Vice President Harris seemingly matched during the morning ceremony with their coordinated purple ensembles. And like Jill, the trio's wardrobe stood for something meaningful.

Harper's Bazaar noted that the purple hue is a combination of red and blue, the political party's colors. Plus, the magazine pointed out the vice president wore the royal color during her presidential campaign to honor Shirley Chisholm—who rocked the vibrant hue during her history-making run for president.

Although Shirley's presidential dreams never came to fruition, she became the first Black woman elected to Congress in 1968.

It looks like Katy made a glorious "roar" at the Celebrating America special.
From the statement-making fashion to moving speeches, Inauguration Day was one for the books.

Tags
Singer Katy Perry Roar Firework Kamala Harris
Related news
News | 22 Jan 2021

Music Composer Vipin Patwa collaborates with singer Anirudh Kaushal for his first Independent single "Sach Manu Ya Fareb"

MUMBAI: Music composer Vipin Patwa who has given us some wonderful songs in films like De De Pyaar De, Housefull 4 and more is now collaborating with singer Anirudh Kaushal for his first Independent single "Sach Manu Ya Fareb".

read more
News | 22 Jan 2021

KUU drop official video for 'We'll Always Have This Dance'

MUMBAI: Mysterious trio KUU have unveiled the official video for their 2020 smash single ‘We’ll Always Have This Dance’, out 21st January.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2021

Balou kicks off 2021 a little differently with heartfelt party song 'Best Wishes'

MUMBAI: Best Wishes is a heartfelt party song by Los Angeles based independent artist, Balou.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2021

Amanda Bynes found new passion, raps "Diamonds"

MUMBAI: Amanda Bynes has found a new hobby: making music!

read more
News | 22 Jan 2021

Cardi B to pen song on her driving licence woes

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B is planning to write a song about her struggle of not having a driver's license. "I'm not mad anymore cause I ate the fries .Im just mad at McDonald's for doing that .I was finna throw that s*** on the wall," Cardi wrote on Twitter.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Who is the new BIG FM RJ speaking in different voices to the people of Delhi?

MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more

News
Music industry losses revenue as short video apps bypass payments

MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more

News
Radio City and Mid-day Award top OTT Talent with the second edition of the hitlist OTT Awards

MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more

News
Moral victory for businesses with Hiscox Business Interruption Insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

top# 5 articles

1
Society Tea’s #SoundsofSociety season 2 presents the story of love, transcending borders, race and colour with episode 6- 'Flow'

MUMBAI: Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, curated by Laiq Qureshi, is all set to release Episode 6 of the live musical web series...read more

2
Baadshah Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona to become the world's first movie to reveal its title logo and sneak-peek on Burj Khalifa

MUMBAI: Over a 100 years of Indian Film Industry there are a few stars who push the envelope with every film they bring to the audience. Kichcha...read more

3
Gwen Dias's song 'Tera Bina' relates well with her existing relationship with near and dear ones!

MUMBAI: Mumbai based singer-songwriter Gwen Dias released new single “Tera Bina”, a labour of love. “I am normally a very private person. But with...read more

4
Amanda Bynes found new passion, raps "Diamonds"

MUMBAI: Amanda Bynes has found a new hobby: making music! On Jan. 20, the former Nickelodeon star, who has stayed mostly out of the public eye in...read more

5
Drake announced delays of six studio album

MUMBAI: Drake is pressing the brakes on his upcoming album. Fans of the 34-year-old rapper will have to wait a bit longer for Certified Lover Boy to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games