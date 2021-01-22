Katy Perry closed out with 'Firework' at Inauguration Day's celebrating America

MUMBAI: Sparks are flying high!

It's officially a new era as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office on Wednesday, Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. Making the occasion extra special, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks and many other A-listers celebrated the 2021 Presidential Inauguration with moving performances.

However, the festivities didn't end once the ceremony was over. Many stars continued the celebration during the Celebrating America special, which was hosted by Tom Hanks.

For one, Katy Perry stole the show with a poignant and powerful performance of her hit tune, "Firework."

Of course, the 36-year-old pop star sang her famous song with fireworks lighting up the night sky. Among those looking at the colorful display? The president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and the vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

The Smile star's patriotic performance wasn't the only thing worth raving over. Katy's fashion was just as electrifying.

The American Idol judge donned a head-to-toe white ensemble by Thom Browne that was adorned with red and blue button embellishments. She wore a striking silk satin corset top that featured dramatic puffed sleeves and a commanding cape. Her skirt was equally stunning with its streamlined structure.

She tied her look together with matching white gloves and pinned back hair, which she parted down the middle. Adding a splash of color to her angelic outfit, she threw on a bold red lip.

Her monochromatic attire was also fitting, considering it was a major trend on Inauguration Day. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, former First Lady Michelle Obama, J.Lo and many others rocked one vibrant color from head-to-toe.

The first lady, for example, dazzled in a glimmering ocean-colored outfit that offered both style and symbolism. Alexandra O'Neill, the designer behind the custom-made creation, told E! News the significance of the alluring hue.

"We chose blue because it is a very calming color that signifies trust, confidence and stability," she shared. "We wanted to make something classic and feminine for Dr. Biden, but something that would also stand out."

Along with the first lady, Michelle, Hillary Clinton and Vice President Harris seemingly matched during the morning ceremony with their coordinated purple ensembles. And like Jill, the trio's wardrobe stood for something meaningful.

Harper's Bazaar noted that the purple hue is a combination of red and blue, the political party's colors. Plus, the magazine pointed out the vice president wore the royal color during her presidential campaign to honor Shirley Chisholm—who rocked the vibrant hue during her history-making run for president.

Although Shirley's presidential dreams never came to fruition, she became the first Black woman elected to Congress in 1968.

It looks like Katy made a glorious "roar" at the Celebrating America special.

From the statement-making fashion to moving speeches, Inauguration Day was one for the books.