Drake announced delays of six studio album

MUMBAI: Drake is pressing the brakes on his upcoming album.

Fans of the 34-year-old rapper will have to wait a bit longer for Certified Lover Boy to drop. The "Laugh Now Cry Later" crooner took to social media to give an update on his life, while also sharing why he's holding off on releasing new music.

"I was planning to release my album this month, but between surgery and rehab, my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake began his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Jan. 20. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January."

He closed, "I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."

While the "Take Care" rapper didn't share any specific details about his injury, he previously posted a photo on his Instagram Story that showed his knee wrapped in a cast.

"I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on," he wrote back in October. "Start writing the best bounce back story NOW."

At the time, he didn't disclose how he sustained the injury. However, earlier this month, Drake appeared to be in better shape after he uploaded a behind-the-scenes shot of his fitness routine.

Per People, he captioned his Instagram Story, "10 weeks post op [sic], I'm grinding for recovery EVERYDAY [sic].

Certified Lover Boy will mark Drake's sixth studio album. While not much is known about the vision for his new project, Drake originally planned to drop CLB in 2020. When announcing the Dark Lane Demo Tapes last April, the Canadian star let it slip that he was going to come out with a new album.

"My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together alot [sic] of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes) DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight…," he shared on Instagram at the time. "Also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6. Soon fwd."

Only time will tell when he officially releases his highly anticipated Certified Lover Boy album. But in the meantime, relive Drake's record-breaking career here.