News |  22 Jan 2021 12:31 |  By RnMTeam

Chrissy Teigen suggest John Legend to collaborate with BLACKPINK

MUMBAI: Chrissy Teigen has a great collaboration idea for John Legend's next album!

The former model took to Instagram and shared videos of her children Luna and Miles jamming to the hit song Ice Cream in the car. Her 4-year-old daughter even seemed to know all the lyrics, and her husband John Legend made a groovy appearance!
Since John Legend and his kids are obsessed with Selena Gomez and Blackpink's collaboration, Ice Cream, Teigen thought it best to suggest a future collaboration that her husband could have with the globally famous K-pop girl group.

The song's colorful music video makes it obvious that the singers filmed it separately, owing to the pandemic and travel restrictions. Selena Gomez has spoken highly of the girl group on several occasions, and has admitted to being inspired by their work ethic. Surely, John Legend will feel the same!

There's no word of approval from Blackpink yet, but there's no reason why they wouldn't love to collaborate with the Memories singer!

The collaboration of the year is the perfect track to lighten the mood, and kept John Legend's family company as they made their way to Washington, D.C. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration celebration. Legend will be performing at the event along with Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga and others.

