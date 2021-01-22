Cardi B to pen song on her driving licence woes

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B is planning to write a song about her struggle of not having a driver's license.
"I'm not mad anymore cause I ate the fries .Im just mad at McDonald's for doing that .I was finna throw that s*** on the wall," Cardi wrote on Twitter.
"Just like that girl wrote a song about getting her drivers license Imma write a song about the struggle of not having a drivers license.I really wanted my McDonald's at 4am last night instead of today but I couldn't so I felt asleep hungry," she added.
A fan pointed out that she is a "millionaire" and it would have been easy for to make it happen.
Cardi replied: "Yea but I'm not going to call my driver at 4am like " hey are you sleep ? Yea I bet you are,anyways can you get up and get me a cheeseburger from McDonald's? [crying emoji] and the Set was knocked out! So I had no choice but to eat air."
Despite not having a licence, Cardi previously drove a car to shoot an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden.
(Source: IANS)
