Balou kicks off 2021 a little differently with heartfelt party song 'Best Wishes'

MUMBAI: Best Wishes is a heartfelt party song by Los Angeles based independent artist, Balou. Produced by Frankie P who is most well known for producing for artists including A$AP Ferg of the A$AP mob and XYZ, this collaboration is the perfect soundtrack whether you're dancing in the middle of the party or smoking in the back room.

Balou has recently partnered with Los Angeles based collective Rarehouse to expand his music and clothing line, Klubbfor, which will be releasing a number of exclusive pieces/collections later this year.

As a first generation Nigerian American, Balou is blazing a path that is all his own. Balou lives his life by the expression that “nothing in life comes easy” and this inspires him to work harder at his craft everyday. He is now most known for his art as a lyricist, designer, and creative director. As a musician that can also write, produce, act and model, Balou will continue to passionately capture and inspire the world in many different aspects and mediums.