Armaan Malik is a 'deleter' of 'faulty tweets, negative people and toxic energies'

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik on Wednesday called himself a deleter. The singer said he prefers to delete negative people and toxic energy from his life.
"I'm a deleter. I delete faulty tweets, negative people and toxic energies from my life," Armaan declared in a tweet.
Reacting to his tweet, Armaan's fans told him how he and his songs inspire them in dealing with life.
"You and your songs deleted all negative toxic ppl, things from my mind @ArmaanMalik22," commented a fan.
"I don't know what's going in your head but just want to tell you that you're the reason of many people's happiness so take care of yourself! You have many people with you , if you want then you can share your problems with us. We're always here for you!" shared another fan.
"Ur songs help us to delete all negetive thoughts from our mind," expressed another fan.
