For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jan 2021 11:31 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik is a 'deleter' of 'faulty tweets, negative people and toxic energies'

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik on Wednesday called himself a deleter. The singer said he prefers to delete negative people and toxic energy from his life.

"I'm a deleter. I delete faulty tweets, negative people and toxic energies from my life," Armaan declared in a tweet.

Reacting to his tweet, Armaan's fans told him how he and his songs inspire them in dealing with life.

"You and your songs deleted all negative toxic ppl, things from my mind @ArmaanMalik22," commented a fan.

"I don't know what's going in your head but just want to tell you that you're the reason of many people's happiness so take care of yourself! You have many people with you , if you want then you can share your problems with us. We're always here for you!" shared another fan.

"Ur songs help us to delete all negetive thoughts from our mind," expressed another fan.

Tags
Armaan Malik Singer
Related news
News | 22 Jan 2021

AR Rahman: Proud to see response to BAFTA Breakthrough India

MUMBAI: Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman is proud to see the response to the BAFTA Breakthrough initiative in India, and says he wants to encourage more individuals from across film, games and television to get involved in the project.

read more
News | 21 Jan 2021

Ben Kessler gets intimate in new song "Cruise Control"

MUMBAI: Cruise Control” is the title track off Ben Kessler's debut EP that will be released on March 11th.

read more
News | 21 Jan 2021

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have their hands full with with Silas and baby Phineas

MUMBAI: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been getting some much-needed quiet time away from the big-city spotlight with their recently expanded family.

read more
News | 20 Jan 2021

Song 'Oh Jiya' showcases the struggle of women to fit into social fabric: Sheetal Gupta

MUMBAI: Powerful vocalist Sheetal Gupta drops “Oh Jiya”, under Crescendo Music featuring actors Pihu Sand and Gaurav Sharma. The song highlights the stigma and showcases the harsh reality of this generation of young women and their constant battle with low self-esteem and confidence.

read more
News | 20 Jan 2021

Had Zayn Malik smoked weed before coming live on Instagram?

MUMBAI: Zayn Malik came for a live session at 6am (New York time). In the live video session, his song "Nobody is listening" is heard in the background as he chatted with fans.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Who is the new BIG FM RJ speaking in different voices to the people of Delhi?

MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more

News
Music industry losses revenue as short video apps bypass payments

MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more

News
Radio City and Mid-day Award top OTT Talent with the second edition of the hitlist OTT Awards

MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more

News
Moral victory for businesses with Hiscox Business Interruption Insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

top# 5 articles

1
Gwen Dias's song 'Tera Bina' relates well with her existing relationship with near and dear ones!

MUMBAI: Mumbai based singer-songwriter Gwen Dias released new single “Tera Bina”, a labour of love. “I am normally a very private person. But with...read more

2
AR Rahman: Proud to see response to BAFTA Breakthrough India

MUMBAI: Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman is proud to see the response to the BAFTA Breakthrough initiative in India, and says he...read more

3
Zee Theatre brings Purva Naresh’s acclaimed play 'Ladies Sangeet' to your screens

MUMBAI: Zee Theatre adds another modern classic to its treasure-trove of theatrical treats with director and writer Purva Naresh’s 'Ladies Sangeet...read more

4
Chrissy Teigen suggest John Legend to collaborate with BLACKPINK

MUMBAI: Chrissy Teigen has a great collaboration idea for John Legend's next album! The former model took to Instagram and shared videos of her...read more

5
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have their hands full with with Silas and baby Phineas

MUMBAI: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been getting some much-needed quiet time away from the big-city spotlight with their recently...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games