AR Rahman: Proud to see response to BAFTA Breakthrough India

MUMBAI: Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman is proud to see the response to the BAFTA Breakthrough initiative in India, and says he wants to encourage more individuals from across film, games and television to get involved in the project.
On Thursday, it was announced that British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has extended the deadline for submission of applications for BAFTA Breakthrough India by two weeks, from January 25 to February 8.
"I am extremely proud to see the response that BAFTA Breakthrough India has received from across the country. We have received applications from across the nation, proving that talent can be found in all corners of India," said Rahman, who has been roped in as ambassador of the BAFTA Breakthrough initiative in India.
"We are so pleased with the uptake and I am delighted to see BAFTA extend the deadline to February 8. I encourage talented individuals from across film, games and television to get involved and submit their application for what could be a life changing experience," he added.
The initiative marks BAFTA's first steps into India. The talent hunt initiative will enable the Academy to identify and nurture up to five talents working in film, games, or television in India.
The exercise, known as BAFTA Breakthrough initiative, is part of the Academy's year-round effort to support new talent, operating alongside their Awards ceremonies, and is supported by Netflix.
MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more
MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more
MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more
MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more
MUMBAI: Zee Theatre adds another modern classic to its treasure-trove of theatrical treats with director and writer Purva Naresh’s 'Ladies Sangeet...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai based singer-songwriter Gwen Dias released new single “Tera Bina”, a labour of love. “I am normally a very private person. But with...read more
MUMBAI: Chrissy Teigen has a great collaboration idea for John Legend's next album! The former model took to Instagram and shared videos of her...read more
MUMBAI: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been getting some much-needed quiet time away from the big-city spotlight with their recently...read more
MUMBAI: After the success of her track Tanhaai, singer Tulsi Kumar is once again ready to give her fans a dose of entertainment. The singing...read more