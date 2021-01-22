Amanda Bynes found new passion, raps "Diamonds"

MUMBAI: Amanda Bynes has found a new hobby: making music!
On Jan. 20, the former Nickelodeon star, who has stayed mostly out of the public eye in recent years while she attends college at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, posted a new song to her YouTube account. Titled "Diamonds," the 58-second track is credited as a Precise x Amanda Bynes collaboration.
The track begins with a man rapping, "This is the way I wake up, get the grind on the hustle." Eventually, Amanda jumps on the track, singing, "Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my neck, on my wrist / Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my fist, yeah, I whip."
Amanda's attorney, David A. Esquibias tells E! News of the reason behind the new track, "Amanda is stuck at home and bored like everyone else. She is just having fun, trying to lighten the mood."
A source tells that the track features Amanda's fiancé Paul Michael, who seemingly goes by the stage name Precise for this track. Rapper Yung Yogi produced the song.
A second insider explains to that the song is "just Amanda expressing herself."
"She's made other videos where she raps along to songs," the source explains. "She is still at FIDM pursuing a career in fashion as she has been."
Amanda previously received her Associate's degree from the school and is now pursuing a Bachelor's.
The What a Girl Wants star, who has struggled with her mental health in recent years, announced she got engaged to Paul, who she reportedly met while in rehab, in February 2020.
