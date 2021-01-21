Tulsi Kumar's next 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' to release today

MUMBAI: After the success of her track Tanhaai, singer Tulsi Kumar is once again ready to give her fans a dose of entertainment. The singing sensation will release her next track Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham on January 21 in collaboration with Jubin Nautiyal. The track features actors Khushali Kumar and Parth Samthaan.
Tulsi has consistently been giving out hit independent tracks since last year like Tere Naal, Naam and Tanhaai. She has kickstarted 2021 with yet another independent soulful melody which is sure to entertain her fans yet again.
Tulsi's track Tanhaai crossed 75 million views in no time, making it one of the most popular tracks to start the new year with. Now this beautiful love track also promises a beautiful experience. Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham is all the more special for the fans as it features actor Khushali Kumar.
The track brings back Tulsi and Jubin Nautiyal, who are known for their beautiful voice textures and had earlier collaborated for an electro folk song Ta Chuma.
Talking about the track, Tulsi says, "Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham is very close to my heart. It is a beautiful melody with deeply woven lyrics about love and the heartache. This is also special for me in a way because my sister Khushali is featuring to my voice in the song and this way both of us have come back together after doing songs such as Ek Yaad Purani and Menu Ishq Da Lagaya Rog. "
The original lyrics are by Javed Akhtar. The song is composed by Manan Bhardwaj and additional penned by Rashmi Virag.
