Tim McGraw was 'apprehensive' when Taylor Swift named song after him

MUMBAI: Singer Tim McGraw has recalled that when pop superstar Taylor Swift decided to name her debut song after him, he was initially a little apprehensive.
"Tim McGraw" had released in 2006. At first he thought he'd gotten "terribly old" and uncool. In fact, McGraw admitted that he was "a little apprehensive at first", reports contactmusic.com.
"Then I thought, have I gotten to that age now to where they're singing songs about me? Does that mean I've jumped the shark a bit? Is everything still cool? And then I realised that somebody had told me that she was in her 7th grade math class when she wrote the song, so it made me feel a little bit better about that because she was so young writing it. So I didn't feel like I was that terribly old…," he said.
Swift later joined McGraw and his wife Faith Hill, also a singer, on their 'Soul2Soul Tour' in 2007.
"It was incredible. It was just her and her guitar and one other person. Just two people, her and another guy playing … I'm a big fan of Taylor's. I think that she has just such a unique way of connecting with her audience and her songwriting ability and her intuition is just so incredible. And I just think she's one of the greatest artistes to come along in a long time," said McGraw.
They have performed numerous times over the years and also released the song, "Highway don't care", which features on McGraw's 2013 LP "Two Lanes Of Freedom".
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more
MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more
MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more
MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more
MUMBAI: That wasn't just the balmy 42-degree weather in Washington, D.C., warming your heart just now. Accompanied by the United States Marine Corps...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Tim McGraw has recalled that when pop superstar Taylor Swift decided to name her debut song after him, he was initially a little...read more
MUMBAI: RECORDS Nashville, the recently announced Music City division of Barry Weiss' RECORDS, a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment, has...read more
MUMBAI: Music composer, singer, and guitar player Varun Rajput’s brainchild, Antariksh is a premier Hindi-Rock project based out of New Delhi, India...read more
MUMBAI: Dua Lipa may have to set some new rules for how she uses emojis. During the Jan. 18th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 25-year-old singer...read more