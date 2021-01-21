See John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's adorable family photo

MUMBAI: John Legend was about to perform alongside Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, and more as part of the Celebrating America broadcast, and Chrissy, Luna, and Miles accompanied him to Washington DC to cheer him on and be part of the historical day.

As far as outfits go, Chrissy and the kids stuck to a patriotic palette for Inauguration Day, with Chrissy in a red double-breasted tuxedo coat and strappy heels (a look curated by her longtime stylist Monica Rose), Luna in a white peacoat and tights, and Miles in a blue jacket with high-top sneakers, because he's cool like that. John Legend stood by as the neutral finish in a camel coat, completing the color story by also matching his black scarf to Chrissy's purse, because this awesome American family starts and ends with the two of them — are we right!?