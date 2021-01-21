Salman Khan joins Zee TV's Indian Pro Music League as the show’s Brand Ambassador

MUMBAI: As India gets ready to welcome its first-ever music league with the Indian Pro Music League this February, the makers have just announced an exciting addition to their already star-studded list of ambassadors with none other than India’s Biggest Superstar - Salman Khan. He will be seen as the IPML Brand Ambassador on what we can call the biggest musical stages on television. The show will be broadcast on Zee Tv and Zee5, produced by Fathom Pictures.
The League will see six teams supported by Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia, Bobby Deol, and Suresh Raina while Asees Kaur, Mika, Akriti Kakar, Shaan, Neha Bhasin, Sajid Wajid, Shilpa Rao, Kailash Kher, Bhoomi Trivedi, Javed Ali, Payal Dev, and Ankit Tiwari have been roped in as team captains.
"We have all been hooked on to sports leagues for the sheer excitement and competitive spirit of the format, but kudos to Zee TV and Fathom Pictures for coming up with a music league that infuses the energy of sports into the world of music reality television. It is also the first time that big film and sports celebs are backing teams led by 12 of Bollywood's top playback singers, reality stars, and 6 fresh voices who will battle out a musical championship, representing different states of our country. With so much excitement and novelty going for the show, looks like this music league is in a league of its own." said Salman Khan.
