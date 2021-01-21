Lewis Capaldi: Lady Marmalade was 'my sexual awakening'

MUMBAI: Singer Lewis Capaldi says the star-studded cover version of the song Lady Marmalade, which released in 2001, was his sexual awakening.
Pop stars Christina Aguilera, Pink and Mya feature in Lil Kim's version of Lady Marmalade 2001 cover, which was recorded for the soundtrack of the film Moulin Rouge!
"All the women in that 'Lady Marmalade' video. It was my sexual awakening," the singer said, while speaking on the "On With Mario Lopez" podcast, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
The 24-year-old musician also spoke on potential advertising campaigns and suggested he'd be more than happy following the likes of Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes by teaming up with a brand.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more
MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more
MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more
MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more
MUMBAI: Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson has confessed that she suffered a panic attack while preparing for her first singing scene on the set of her...read more
MUMBAI: That wasn't just the balmy 42-degree weather in Washington, D.C., warming your heart just now. Accompanied by the United States Marine Corps...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Tim McGraw has recalled that when pop superstar Taylor Swift decided to name her debut song after him, he was initially a little...read more
MUMBAI: RECORDS Nashville, the recently announced Music City division of Barry Weiss' RECORDS, a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment, has...read more
MUMBAI: Music composer, singer, and guitar player Varun Rajput’s brainchild, Antariksh is a premier Hindi-Rock project based out of New Delhi, India...read more