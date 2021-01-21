BREEZER Vivid Shuffle inches closer to season finale; announces league qualifiers

MUMBAI: BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, India’s biggest hip-hop league is all set for the league qualifiers round where the participants will battle against each other to be shortlisted and selected for teams by league ambassadors. This year, in a brand new league format, the festival which is organized by OML has become a platform that has brought avenues across music and art to Live Life In Colour alongside dance as well. Contestants who get selected in league qualifiers will be assigned their own league teams through an interesting team selection process led by the league ambassadors, Shantanu Maheshwari, Kr$na, JordIndian and Piyush & Shazia.
The League Qualifiers which is scheduled for the upcoming two weekends of January, will showcase battles across all 5 categories- Breaking, Popping, Graffiti, Rap and Hip-Hop Showcase. At the judging panel you will see international and Indian stalwarts from the Hip-hop community. Starting with a live showcase on Popping judged by some of the veterans of the dance form like He-man, Bolt and Marie Poppins, this Sunday, 24th January, the league qualifiers will move to Rap selection round judged by rapper Seedhe Maut. Breaking qualifiers will be held in the subsequent weekend on January 30th and be judged by Bboy Wasim, Godhand and Cheno, followed by announcement of top 4 Graffiti entries which will be selected by one of India’s first female graffiti artists, Dizy One.
“Through our new league format, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle aims to broaden the spectrum for the hip-hop community, budding artists, enthusiasts and audiences by embracing music and art alongside dance and provide a platform to Live Life in Colour. We’ve even transcended geographical boundaries by taking it virtual and thus, opening up entries from all nooks and corners of the country. The response has been overwhelming so far, it’s amazing to see the astounding talent and we’re thrilled to be able to provide a platform for budding artists to showcase their talent and be enablers in a small way in their journey,” said Arti Hajela, Senior Brand Manager, RTD, AMEA at Bacardi.
BREEZER Vivid Shuffle was started in 2017 to provide a platform for India’s burgeoning hip-hop talent and has grown every year. This season it has transformed into a league enabling artists an opportunity to showcase talent across dance, music and art. It has also brought enthusiasts and participants across avenues to learn and brush up on their talent with School of Shuffle workshops. Brand ambassadors, Kriti Sanon and Vijay Deverakonda have been keeping participants and audiences morale high since the launch. While the four league ambassadors, Kr$na, JordIndian, Shantanu Maheshwari and Piyush & Shazia, are thrilled for the league qualifiers and to select, build and mentor stellar teams.
Grab your complimentary RSVP on PayTM Insider to watch the League Qualifiers live. The event is open to all and only requires an RSVP. Also, stay updated with BREEZER Vivid Shuffle on Facebook and Instagram. #BREEZERVividShuffle #LiveLifeInColour
