For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Jan 2021 15:57 |  By RnMTeam

Billie Eilish and Rosalía to drop new Euphoria song "Lo Vas a Olvidar"

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish and Rosalía will release a new collaborative song on Thursday, January 21. The track, "Lo Vas a Olvidar," is out at noon Eastern that day. The artists made the song for HBO's Euphoria. Check out Eilish and Rosalía's announcements below.

Rosalía has teased her Eilish collaboration for nearly a year. "I think it's getting quite close... I finished the arrangements," she told Zane Lowe in April. "I feel like the production, the sound design is almost done, so I just need Billie to send the vocals and they send me the ideas that they want to add because we are there."

Billie Eilish closed 2020 with her song "Therefore I Am." Coming up, she'll release a self-titled photo book and the Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry.

Rosalía's sophomore album, EL MAL QUERER, came out in 2018. Last year, she shared "Dolerme," "Juro Que," and "TKN." She also featured on a remix of the Weeknd's "Blinding Lights."

Tags
Billie Eilish Rosalía Euphoria song Lo Vas a Olvidar
Related news
News | 17 Dec 2020

Billie Eilish sleeps on her parents' bed to avoid monsters

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish's fans are completely losing it and rightfully so.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2020

Billie Eilish calls off 'Where Do We Go?' tour

\MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish has officially cancelled her upcoming When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go tour, saying she tried to explore many ways to make it possible, but could not find a way.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2020

See Hailey Bieber's reaction to Billie Eilish's 'Therefore I Am'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish debuted a new song titled "Therefore I Am," ahead of Thanksgiving.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2020

Billie Eilish release new music video 'Therefore I Am'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish promised a new song would drop this month, and sure enough, “Therefore I Am” arrived on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2020

Billie Eilish to drop new single 'Therefore I Am'

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish surprised fans on Monday morning (Nov. 9), when she announced that she'll be dropping a brand new single this week.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Who is the new BIG FM RJ speaking in different voices to the people of Delhi?

MUMBAI:Known to have some of the best personalities as RJs, BIG FM is always a step ahead in termread more

News
Music industry losses revenue as short video apps bypass payments

MUMBAI: The music industry in India is losing about Rs200 crore in revenues annually as short-vidread more

News
Radio City and Mid-day Award top OTT Talent with the second edition of the hitlist OTT Awards

MUMBAI: After a successful season 1, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, and Mid-day, Mumbread more

News
Moral victory for businesses with Hiscox Business Interruption Insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ben Kessler gets intimate in new song "Cruise Control"

MUMBAI: Cruise Control” is the title track off Ben Kessler's debut EP that will be released on March 11th. Produced by Ben himself and written with...read more

2
Zee Theatre brings Purva Naresh’s acclaimed play 'Ladies Sangeet' to your screens

MUMBAI: Zee Theatre adds another modern classic to its treasure-trove of theatrical treats with director and writer Purva Naresh’s 'Ladies Sangeet...read more

3
All types of music should exist in movies: Music Maestros Hariharan and Bickram Ghosh at IFFA51

MUMBAI: “In India, we have music in our lives. Here, breaking into a song is no big deal. That is what India is all about. Hence, movie songs become...read more

4
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have their hands full with with Silas and baby Phineas

MUMBAI: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been getting some much-needed quiet time away from the big-city spotlight with their recently...read more

5
Curtis Waters unveils hooky new song 'Doodoodoo'

MUMBAI: Curtis Waters releases “Doodoodoo” today, offering fans the first taste of new music in 2021. Speaking about the track which he wrote and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games