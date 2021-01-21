Billie Eilish and Rosalía to drop new Euphoria song "Lo Vas a Olvidar"

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish and Rosalía will release a new collaborative song on Thursday, January 21. The track, "Lo Vas a Olvidar," is out at noon Eastern that day. The artists made the song for HBO's Euphoria. Check out Eilish and Rosalía's announcements below.
Rosalía has teased her Eilish collaboration for nearly a year. "I think it's getting quite close... I finished the arrangements," she told Zane Lowe in April. "I feel like the production, the sound design is almost done, so I just need Billie to send the vocals and they send me the ideas that they want to add because we are there."
Billie Eilish closed 2020 with her song "Therefore I Am." Coming up, she'll release a self-titled photo book and the Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry.
Rosalía's sophomore album, EL MAL QUERER, came out in 2018. Last year, she shared "Dolerme," "Juro Que," and "TKN." She also featured on a remix of the Weeknd's "Blinding Lights."
