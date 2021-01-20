Ferry Corsten launches in-depth music production master class with Armada University and Faderpro: 'In the Studio'

MUMBAI: With over 25 years of studio experience, a hit-studded discography and an undeniably impressive track record as a composer, it’s safe to say that electronic music icon Ferry Corsten knows a thing or two about music production. The Dutchman has been among his scene’s most authorative figures since he released seminal Trance classics such as ‘Out Of The Blue’ (as System F) and ‘Gouryella’ (as Gouryella), and he now steps up to the plate to teach his craft to the next generation of dance music producers through his first-ever masterclass on Armada University and FaderPro: ‘In The Studio’.

A must-watch for every producer regardless of stylistic preference, Ferry Corsten’s ‘In The Studio’ course shows exactly why his remix résumé shows top names such as U2, Moby, Faithless, The Killers, William Orbit, Duran Duran, Public Enemy, Nelly Furtado and X-Factor winner Melanie Amaro. Throughout 4.5 hours of top-level music production, the award-winning producer builds an ‘80s-style track from scratch to teach his students all about his workflow, creating unique risers, playing with crazy effects and building a high-energy record that will smash every sound system to bits. Every piece of info gets explained in an easy-to-understand way, ensuring that this course has everything a budding producer needs to start taking the next step.

Available at a 15% pre-order discount from today until the masterclass’ actual release on 2nd February, the masterclass was made in tandem with Armada University, the online producer platform of leading dance music label Armada Music, and FaderPro, the online masterclass platform specializing in music production courses. Every purchase of the course, whether at the full price of $59,99 or at the special pre-order discount, also includes a detailed demo feedback report on one demo from Armada Music’s A&R team, allowing producers to not only learn directly from a major artist such as Ferry Corsten, but also from the tailored feedback of the label’s esteemed A&R team.

Ferry Corsten: “I’m very excited that I can share my experience and knowledge with all of those who have been following me over the past 20 years. I’ll be giving an insight into how I work in the studio, showing you some great little tricks and tips that have helped shape me into the artist that I am today.”

Maykel Piron, CEO Armada Music: “Ferry is one of the first dance music artists who enjoyed major global success and he continues to have an undeniably strong presence within the scene to this day. He is an artist many young producers look up to due to the role he’s played in shaping today’s electronic music scene and that makes him the go-to person to teach those next-gen music makers how to make an impact with their music.”