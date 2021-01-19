Watch out Neha Kakkar giving a warning message to Rohanpreet Singh’s ex-girlfriends

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s recent Instagram Reel is a message to the latter’s ex-girlfriends. Indian Idol judge Neha posted the fun reel on Instagram on Sunday where she can be seen sitting next to her husband Rohanpreet. The video captures Neha’s reaction to all the ex-girlfriends who left Rohanpreet and are now trying to contact him again.
Lip-syncing to their song titled Ex-Calling, Rohan and Neha ask the 26-year-old’s former love interests to not call him since they were the ones who left him for somebody else. As Neha starts singing her part, she also gets quite aggressive and that is when her husbandRohanpreet tries to calm her down. As Neha gets up to punch the screen, Rohan holds her and tries to calm her down in a playful manner. The fun video has garnered over 1.2 million likes on Instagram.
Commenting on Neha’s post, Rohanpreet urges his wife to let go of anger and love the song since he loves her. Actress and dancer Avneet Kaur, who also starred in the music video of Ex Calling, commented on Neha’s latest reel and called the duo as the “couple cutest of all”. Fans and followers showered the singing couple with compliments and red heart emojis.
Ex Calling is one of the songs that features Neha and Rohanpreet, who tied the knot on October 24, 2020. Music video of Ex Calling dropped on November 10 and featured actors Avneet Kaur and Anshul Garg. The music video has garnered over 26 million views on YouTube till now.
Neha and Rohanpreet also sparked pregnancy rumours when the cover of their recent song Khyaal Rakhya Kar had launched back in December 2020. However, it was later revealed that the picture was just for the music video and not for real. The song was released on December 22, 2020 and has been viewed over 67 million times on YouTube.
