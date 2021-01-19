For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Jan 2021 12:19 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar releases romantic single ‘Gale Lagana Hai’

MUMBAI: Indian Idol Judge Neha Kakkar and brother- singer Tony Kakkar’s latest single “Gale Lagana Hai” is out.

The song features television industry’s popular actors Nia Sharma and Shivin Narang, the song is a sad romantic number, with nothing new to offer.

The music of the single is very 90s, and the concept is also not very novel. An army officer’s wife (Sharma) looks through her dead husband’s (Narang) belongings, and reminisces their happy moments together. In yet another cliché moment, the video ends with Nia visiting the graveyard while Shivin’s soul pays a visit.

The video has been shot beautifully. While Neha Kakkar has only lent her vocals, brother Tony Kakkar also makes an appearance, playing the piano in the music video.

Announcing the arrival of the song, Neha Kakkar had earlier shared on Instagram, “@tonykakkar aur Mere Iss Saal Ka Pehle Gaana! Aur woh bhi Romantic. (First song of the year and that too, a romantic one).” The Kakkar siblings have multiple chartbusters to their credit. Their recent track “Shona Shona”, featuring Bigg Boss 13’s rumoured couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla was also a huge hit. The song has already crossed over 87 million views on YouTube.

