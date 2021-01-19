For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jan 2021 15:58 |  By RnMTeam

Jennifer Lopez as Little Mermaid, Big Snowman in her 'In the Morning'

MUMBAI: If you ever did a rewatch as a grown adult of the Australian mermaid series H2O: Just Add Water and thought to yourself, “This is pretty good, but it would have been better if Jennifer Lopez factored into this somehow,” get ready to live your ultimate fantasy. On January 15, J.Lo released the music video for her 2020 single “In the Morning,” and it’s a cosplayer’s dream board of fantastical aesthetics. J.Lo appears as a mermaid, both the on-land-turned-into-a-human kind and the “has a blue tail” kind. She’s a fallen angel with a halo of golden curls, lookin’ like a fresco on the wall of a particularly classy Italian restaurant. Best and most high fashion of all, she is doused in white feathers, structurally towering over Greek columns and statuary, as some sort of elegant haute snow-person. “If you love me,” she sings, “say it in the morning. Not just in the evening, only when you want my body.” Her strange, strange, mermaid-angel-snowman-body.

Tags
music Jennifer Lopez H2O: Just Add Water and thought to yourself In the Morning
Related news
News | 19 Jan 2021

Miley Cyrus finds girls 'way hotter' than men

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus says girls are way hotter than men.

read more
News | 19 Jan 2021

Bollywood Lyricist Tanveer Ghazi elated with the success of his book 'Ishq Musaafir'

MUMBAI: Renowned bollywood lyricist Tanveer Ghazi is also a name to be reckoned within the world of poetry. His recently launched book 'Ishq Musaafir' has been received a lot of love from readers. The book consisted of poetries written by him and was loved by all.

read more
News | 19 Jan 2021

'The Spotify Play' review: Better Than Piracy

MUMBAI: Neil Young, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham owe Daniel Ek an enormous debt of gratitude right about now.

read more
News | 19 Jan 2021

Check out this viral video that has grabbed many eyeballs!

MUMBAI: Seems like life has kicked back to normal in New Zealand, the one the country that has hit headlines repeatedly for being able to bounce back successfully.

read more
News | 19 Jan 2021

Arzutra Garielle tests Covid Positive and helps with tips on how to beat Corona Virus

MUMBAI: It’s confirmed that British Asian singer Arzutra Garielle has be tested positive for Covid-19. All her fans have been wishing her and praying for her speedy and healthy recovery ever since.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moral victory for businesses with Hiscox Business Interruption Insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

News
Viacom18 appoints Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer

MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more

News
HUL was the biggest advertiser followed by the Reckitt Benckiser Group

MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more

News
Bandzoogle adds integration with Printful’s print-on-demand drop shipping services

MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more

top# 5 articles

1
Watch out Neha Kakkar giving a warning message to Rohanpreet Singh’s ex-girlfriends

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s recent Instagram Reel is a message to the latter’s ex-girlfriends. Indian Idol judge Neha posted the fun...read more

2
Zayn Malik croons Mohammed Rafi's 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand' song in Tightrope

MUMBAI: Zayn Malik has a surprise for his desi fans in his new song Tightrope. The track, released as part of his new album Nobody Is Listening which...read more

3
Check out this viral video that has grabbed many eyeballs!

MUMBAI: Seems like life has kicked back to normal in New Zealand, the one the country that has hit headlines repeatedly for being able to bounce back...read more

4
I don't like diplomacy, rather purity: Budding singer Ayaz Ismail

Ayaz Ismail is Dallas based Music Composer, Singer and Mixing Engineer, who runs a prominent music studio and learning centre in Dallas. He shot to...read more

5
Winners of the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards 2021 Revealed

MUMBAI: These are winners of the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards 2021 . The European sound of today and tomorrowread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games