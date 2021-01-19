For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jan 2021 18:17 |  By RnMTeam

Hip-Hop emerges as one of the hottest music genres at the Vh1P Awards; tap to see the list of winners

MUMBAI: From Kanye stealing Taylor’s thunder at the VMAs to Adele breaking her Grammy for Queen B, Vh1 been at forefront of bringing us the greatest moments from the international music space through the years. The country’s leading English music entertainment channel recently turned 16 and decided to celebrate it in style with their first ever digital award bash, the Vh1P Awards. The lively fan led extravaganza unfolded on 16thJanuary 2021 LIVE on the Facebook page of Vh1 India and showcased thunderous performances by hip hop sensation Twinjabi, Fuzz Culture and Cryosis. Hosted by RJ Gaelyn, the ceremony witnessed heated contention amongst the elite as musical armies of Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grade, BTS, Blackpink, Dua Lipa and others battled it out across 16 quirky categories for glory. Engagement numbers across Vh1’s social media pages were seen soaring high as the audience indulged in the excitement surrounding the gala.

The clashes saw the Barbz (Cardi B's fans) staging an upset against the Swifties in the “Best Diss Track” category while The Army set up an all BTS finale in the “Best K-Popular Moment Category” with 2.4 times votes more over Blackpink and an extraordinary 48 times more over PSY!

Here are all the winners from the ceremony!

1. Best "Awww On-stage" Moment - Beyonce Sharing Her Acceptance Spot With Taylor Swift

2. Best "I'mma Get Over You" Song - "Irreplaceable" by Beyonce

3. Best "Rock My World" Anthem - "Wake Me Up When September Ends" by Green Day

4. Best "Scandalize Your Parents" Song - "Anaconda" by Nicki Minaj

5. Best "Wrong Lyrics" - "Monster" by Eminem ft. Rihanna

6. Best "Can't Help Falling In Love" Song - "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri

7. Best "Diss" Track - "Roman's Revenge" by Nicki Minaj

8. Best "Pump Me Up" Track - "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj

9. Best "Sing In My Sleep" Song - "Baby" by Justin Bieber

10. Best "Turn Up The Heat" Song - "SexyBack" by Justin Timberlake

11. Best "World Music" In India - "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi

12. Best "WTF" Catfish Episode - Season 1 Episode 4 - When Friends Turned Catfishing Enemies

13. Best "Flaunt All Yo Money" Song - "Gold Digger" by Kanye West

14. Best "K-POPular" Moment - "BTS Discovered"

15. Best "Oh My Gaga" Moment - Lady Gaga's Meat Dressed Red Carpet Look At The VMAs.

16. Best "Cry Myself To Sleep" Song - "Someone Like You" by Adele

Tags
Kanye West Taylor Swift VMAs Adele Queen B Vh1
Related news
News | 15 Jan 2021

Vh1 celebrates its 'Sweet Sixteen' in style with their first ever Digital Award Party!

MUMBAI: Sweet sixteen has never been more exciting than what India’s leading English music entertainment channel Vh1 now has in store for their latest anniversary bash.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2021

Taylor Swift breaks record of 45 Weeks at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift becomes the first artist to log 45 weeks atop the Billboard Artist 100 chart, as she extends her record for the most time tallied at No. 1 (on the chart dated Jan. 16).

read more
News | 13 Jan 2021

Hailee Steinfeld reacts on Taylor Swift's 'evermore'; based on her character

MUMBAI: After fans believed Taylor Swift released 'evermore' based on Emily Dickinson, her close friend, Hailee Steinfeld, reacted to the theory.

read more
News | 12 Jan 2021

Taylor Swift is ‘really proud’ of Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License"

MUMBAI: Game recognizes game! Music icon Taylor Swift gushed over High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo's emotional new single "drivers license," which has been blowing up social media ever since its release on Jan. 8.

read more
News | 09 Jan 2021

Jeffree Star is shocked to hearing these rumours!

MUMBAI: Jeffree Star is just as shocked by those Kanye West rumors as we all are. The beauty influencer finally revealed the truth about the viral TikTok video that claimed he was having an affair with Kanye, even though the rapper remains married to Kim Kardashian.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moral victory for businesses with Hiscox Business Interruption Insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

News
Viacom18 appoints Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer

MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more

News
HUL was the biggest advertiser followed by the Reckitt Benckiser Group

MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more

News
Bandzoogle adds integration with Printful’s print-on-demand drop shipping services

MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more

top# 5 articles

1
I don't like diplomacy, rather purity: Budding singer Ayaz Ismail

Ayaz Ismail is Dallas based Music Composer, Singer and Mixing Engineer, who runs a prominent music studio and learning centre in Dallas. He shot to...read more

2
Arzutra Garielle tests Covid Positive and helps with tips on how to beat Corona Virus

MUMBAI: It’s confirmed that British Asian singer Arzutra Garielle has be tested positive for Covid-19. All her fans have been wishing her and praying...read more

3
Jennifer Lopez as Little Mermaid, Big Snowman in her 'In the Morning'

MUMBAI: If you ever did a rewatch as a grown adult of the Australian mermaid series H2O: Just Add Water and thought to yourself, “This is pretty good...read more

4
Watch out Neha Kakkar giving a warning message to Rohanpreet Singh’s ex-girlfriends

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s recent Instagram Reel is a message to the latter’s ex-girlfriends. Indian Idol judge Neha posted the fun...read more

5
Zayn Malik croons Mohammed Rafi's 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand' song in Tightrope

MUMBAI: Zayn Malik has a surprise for his desi fans in his new song Tightrope. The track, released as part of his new album Nobody Is Listening which...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games