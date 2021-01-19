Hip-Hop emerges as one of the hottest music genres at the Vh1P Awards; tap to see the list of winners

MUMBAI: From Kanye stealing Taylor’s thunder at the VMAs to Adele breaking her Grammy for Queen B, Vh1 been at forefront of bringing us the greatest moments from the international music space through the years. The country’s leading English music entertainment channel recently turned 16 and decided to celebrate it in style with their first ever digital award bash, the Vh1P Awards. The lively fan led extravaganza unfolded on 16thJanuary 2021 LIVE on the Facebook page of Vh1 India and showcased thunderous performances by hip hop sensation Twinjabi, Fuzz Culture and Cryosis. Hosted by RJ Gaelyn, the ceremony witnessed heated contention amongst the elite as musical armies of Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grade, BTS, Blackpink, Dua Lipa and others battled it out across 16 quirky categories for glory. Engagement numbers across Vh1’s social media pages were seen soaring high as the audience indulged in the excitement surrounding the gala.

The clashes saw the Barbz (Cardi B's fans) staging an upset against the Swifties in the “Best Diss Track” category while The Army set up an all BTS finale in the “Best K-Popular Moment Category” with 2.4 times votes more over Blackpink and an extraordinary 48 times more over PSY!

Here are all the winners from the ceremony!

1. Best "Awww On-stage" Moment - Beyonce Sharing Her Acceptance Spot With Taylor Swift

2. Best "I'mma Get Over You" Song - "Irreplaceable" by Beyonce

3. Best "Rock My World" Anthem - "Wake Me Up When September Ends" by Green Day

4. Best "Scandalize Your Parents" Song - "Anaconda" by Nicki Minaj

5. Best "Wrong Lyrics" - "Monster" by Eminem ft. Rihanna

6. Best "Can't Help Falling In Love" Song - "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri

7. Best "Diss" Track - "Roman's Revenge" by Nicki Minaj

8. Best "Pump Me Up" Track - "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj

9. Best "Sing In My Sleep" Song - "Baby" by Justin Bieber

10. Best "Turn Up The Heat" Song - "SexyBack" by Justin Timberlake

11. Best "World Music" In India - "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi

12. Best "WTF" Catfish Episode - Season 1 Episode 4 - When Friends Turned Catfishing Enemies

13. Best "Flaunt All Yo Money" Song - "Gold Digger" by Kanye West

14. Best "K-POPular" Moment - "BTS Discovered"

15. Best "Oh My Gaga" Moment - Lady Gaga's Meat Dressed Red Carpet Look At The VMAs.

16. Best "Cry Myself To Sleep" Song - "Someone Like You" by Adele