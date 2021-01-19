For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Jan 2021

Bollywood Lyricist Tanveer Ghazi elated with the success of his book 'Ishq Musaafir'

MUMBAI: Renowned bollywood lyricist Tanveer Ghazi is also a name to be reckoned within the world of poetry. His recently launched book 'Ishq Musaafir' has been received a lot of love from readers. The book consisted of poetries written by him and was loved by all.

"Tanveer has a strong connection with literature, cinema and stage. He has done his MA and PhD in Urdu and that can be witnessed by his work. Interestingly, Tanveer is one of those few people who have attained popularity and success at a very young age. He has penned songs for films such as Pink, October and Hate Story 2. Tanveer's poem Tu Khud Ki Khoj Mein Nikal, which was recited by megastar Mr. Amitabh Bachchan garnered a lot of popularity. In fact, he also received a nomination at IIFA Awards. He has been honoured with ITA award and Jagran Mega Festival Award. And with the success of 'Ishq Musaafir', we can definitely say that the lyricist is here to stay for long," says source.

Commenting on the same, Tanveer says "Due to lockdown, had to launch a book via online portal. But the way we have received love from all across the globe is amazing. 'Ishq Musaafir' consists of poetries written by me and I am glad that it has managed to touch readers' hearts in a great way. Such responses give motivation to do more work and gain more love from people."

Apart from this, Tanveer has also been conferred Sahir Ludhianvi Award for his contribution for the field of literature. He was also awarded with the International Award in Australia’s Parliament House. Legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis were given this award years ago. He was further invited as chief judge in Miss Curves and Curls International pageant 2020.

'Ishq Musaafir' was launched in December 2020, previously Tanveer had written two books named 'Ahsaas' and 'Samandar'.

