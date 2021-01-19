Arzutra Garielle tests Covid Positive and helps with tips on how to beat Corona Virus

MUMBAI: It’s confirmed that British Asian singer Arzutra Garielle has be tested positive for Covid-19. All her fans have been wishing her and praying for her speedy and healthy recovery ever since.
During this time as well the singer has been thinking about her fans and how she can contribute so she has been sharing tips on HOW TO KEEP YOURSELF HEALTHY DURING SUCH TIMES. She has relased this video both on youtube and in her Instagram account. All her fans have been thanking her for these tips.
Speaking about having corona virus the singer says, “Whatever I have and I am today is because of my fans and I really want to make them a part of whatever happens in my life. I always try to connect with them and be in touch with them all on my social media accounts. Hence i thought of uploading the video where i have shared my experience and my knowledge from beating the virus on how to keep yourself healthy when your body is fighting a virus. Right from talking about how sleep is very important to supplements, I have shared and mentioned everything that I follow so that i can help my fans too. I have also asked fans to share there tips too and was surprised when a fan gave me a garlic tea recipe which I actually made. We can all come together and share such centuries old tips with each other. We should do what we can to help each other.”
“As soon as my fans came to know about me being Covid-19 positive I have received a lot of blessings and prayers from my fans. I really thank them all”, added the singer with a smile as she recovers well from the deadly virus.
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more
MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more
MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more
MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more
Ayaz Ismail is Dallas based Music Composer, Singer and Mixing Engineer, who runs a prominent music studio and learning centre in Dallas. He shot to...read more
MUMBAI: If you ever did a rewatch as a grown adult of the Australian mermaid series H2O: Just Add Water and thought to yourself, “This is pretty good...read more
MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s recent Instagram Reel is a message to the latter’s ex-girlfriends. Indian Idol judge Neha posted the fun...read more
MUMBAI: Zayn Malik has a surprise for his desi fans in his new song Tightrope. The track, released as part of his new album Nobody Is Listening which...read more
MUMBAI: Seems like life has kicked back to normal in New Zealand, the one the country that has hit headlines repeatedly for being able to bounce back...read more