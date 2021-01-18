Justin Timberlake finally confirms birth of second child

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Justin Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, welcomed their second child in 2020. Timberlake has finally confirmed the news now. They have named their second child, a son, Phineas.

The singer opened up about being a father of two during a virtual appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", reports people.com.

"He's awesome and so cute. Nobody's sleeping," Timberlake joked, adding: "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

The couple, who got married in 2012, welcomed their first child, son Silas, in April 2015.

DeGeneres shared that she was among the few "outside of the immediate family" who knew about Biel's pregnancy.

"I think we were FaceTiming and you said, 'Hey, you want to know a secret?' and then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach. You were like, 'I'm having another baby!," she said.

Asked how parenting two kids compares to one child, Timberlake replied: "We don't see each other anymore. It's a lot of fun. I guess the saying goes from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly. It's great. Silas is super excited."

Talking about how his five-year-old Silas is getting used to being a big brother, the singer shared: "Right now he's very much liking it. Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so we'll see what happens."

