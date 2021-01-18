JLo: Have never done Botox or surgery

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has shut down trolls who have claimed that she has had botox treatment. She also said that she has never gone under the knife.
It all started over the weekend when the 51-year-old star posted a video that shows her using one of the products from her recently-launched skincare brand, JLo Beauty.
"Okay I just took off the mask. Honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face. I feel like it took 10 years off my face," said Lopez in the video after removing her mask, and even gave a close-up of her face in the clip.
Soon, the star started getting comments from users claiming that Lopez actually used Botox to achieve her look.
"You definitely have Botox. And tons of it," one user wrote in the comments section.
Lopez shut the troll down writing: "LOL that's just my face!!! For the 500 millionth time...I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just saying."
"Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others. Don't spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate," she added.
(Source: IANS)
