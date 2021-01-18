For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jan 2021 20:22 |  By RnMTeam

Dua Lipa: Never seen being pretty as some kind of power

MUMBAI: International pop star Dua Lipa has tagged herself as an extremely hardworking and driven person, and slammed all those who spread the notion that she got to where she is today because of her looks.

"I've never really seen being pretty or beautiful as some kind of power. It's never been something that I identify with... I feel like I was a little bit short-changed in a way (by the question) because I don't feel like I've gotten to where I am because of that," Lipa told Rolling Stone magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "I'm extremely hardworking and driven, and I feel like that's the reason why I got to where I am, through my hard work and my drive, and I just wanted to make that clear because it has been playing on my mind."

The singer's comments come after she recently slammed sexism in the music industry, as she said female musicians face "so much more criticism" than their male counterparts.

She also made similar comments during a separate interview in November.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Dua Lipa sexism Musicians
Related news
News | 18 Jan 2021

Dua Lipa: Never seen being pretty as some kind of power

MUMBAI: International pop star Dua Lipa has tagged herself as an extremely hardworking and driven person, and slammed all those who spread the notion that she got to where she is today because of her looks.

read more
News | 15 Jan 2021

Dua Lipa narrates 'What Life Is Like' at the Hadid Family Farm

MUMBAI: While there was much less clubbing in 2020, Dua Lipa did have access to one of the most exclusive spots in the country: the Hadid family farm.

read more
News | 08 Jan 2021

ESNS confirms Dua Lipa manager Wendy Ong for keynote interview

MUMBAI: Successful manager of Dua Lipa to share insights on the profession of artist management

read more
News | 05 Jan 2021

Dua Lipa craves privacy in a relationship!

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa came forth revealing how media scrutiny can be unforgiving sometimes amid her relationship with Anwar Hadid.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

Globally acclaimed producer Alok has launched his own social institute called Instituto Alok

MUMBAI: Brazilian DJ and producer Alok has launched a social institute bearing his own name, and has donated 5.2 million dollars (biggest donation made by a Brazilian artist) to the foundation.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moral victory for businesses with Hiscox Business Interruption Insurance

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA; “This is a moral victory for thousands of businesses with Hiscox Bread more

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

News
Viacom18 appoints Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer

MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more

News
HUL was the biggest advertiser followed by the Reckitt Benckiser Group

MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more

News
Bandzoogle adds integration with Printful’s print-on-demand drop shipping services

MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more

top# 5 articles

1
CarryMinati drops brand new rap single 'Vardaan' inspired by his own teenage years

MUMBAI: Having wrapped up the first schedule of the upcoming thriller-drama ‘Mayday’, Asia’s numero uno YouTuber and also an avid rapper, CarryMinati...read more

2
Adnan Sami turned 'hugely fat person' due to excessive eating

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami has shared a throwback photo on Twitter from his days when he was battling weight gain. Sami revealed that he had gained...read more

3
Sreeram’s song 'Woh Muskaana Aankhon Ka' becomes Reels users favourite

MUMBAI: Singer Sreerama Chandra who won a mainstream reality show, Indian Idol 5 has stormed the Internet in less than 24 hours. His song Woh...read more

4
Priyanka Chopra Jonas roots for Keith Gomes's short film Shameless

MUMBAI: The independent movie scene has emerged stronger in India with renowned producers placing their bets on fresh talent and unique concepts....read more

5
Dua Lipa: Never seen being pretty as some kind of power

MUMBAI: International pop star Dua Lipa has tagged herself as an extremely hardworking and driven person, and slammed all those who spread the notion...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games