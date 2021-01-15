Watch Bridgerton musical, making its way on TikTok

MUMBAI: If you're anything like us, you can't currently get enough of two things right now: Bridgerton and TikTok.

Lucky for us all, those two things have collided spectacularly. Thanks to singer and TikTok user Abigail Barlow, a Bridgerton musical is making its way around the video app and one particular song is already stuck in our heads, replacing the string quartet version of "Wildest Dreams" that had previously been playing on repeat.

This song, called "Burn For You," is about Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon's (Regé-Jean Page) honeymoon. It takes place before the sex, when Simon was still trying to stay in separate rooms and keep his distance from his new wife. In less than a minute, it goes from Daphne's anger to the two soon-to-be lovebirds revealing their true, fiery feelings.

"If this is what you call a honeymoon, pacing round our separate rooms, running from our elaborate ruse, we're doomed," Barlow sings. "Please, forgive me 'Your Grace,' can't even look me in the face and now I must lie in the mess you made."

One beautiful feature of TikTok is that it allows videos to be duetted by other users, and many men have met Barlow's challenge of singing the parts she wrote for Simon. One popular one (and the one shared by the Netflix twitter account) features singer and actor Nick Daly. You can watch it below!

Absolutely blown away by the Bridgerton musical playing out on TikTok



Standing ovation for @abigailbarloww & @nick_t_daly pic.twitter.com/hoHsDtNyAE — Netflix (@netflix) January 13, 2021

Even the official Bridgerton Twitter account got in on the action, writing "A rather talented bunch indeed. Consider this author impressed."

You get the approval of Lady Whistledown and you've got the approval of the ton!

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen also weighed in.

Barlow has written multiple songs for this hypothetical Bridgerton musical, including a song from the perspective of arguably the best character, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and another song for Simon. You can find them on her TikTok page, and other users have also joined in with the hashtag #BridgertonMusical.

If TikTok can get Ratatouille: The Musical to happen, why not Bridgerton: The Musical?? When tickets go on sale, we will be first in line.

Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.