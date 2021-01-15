VYRL Originals brings to you Akull's Faraar his latest romantic song featuring Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: After giving significant number of hits in 2020, VYRL Originals is all geared up for 2021 with their first release of the year. With back to back hits like ‘Laal Bindi’, ‘Laal Chunariya’, ‘Bahana’ and ‘I Love You’ themulti-faceted artist Akull with his unique soundscape brings to you an adorable romantic song ‘Faraar’ featuring the digital sensation and television actress Avneet Kaur for the very first time alongside Akull.

Sung and composed by Akull with emotional yet urban lyrics by Mellow D, the story of the song brings forth a female's perspective in a relationship that balances very well with fun and super catchy musical beats. Akull with this song, aims to give fans a new musical experience by breaking boundaries and fusing Rajasthani folk to his popular ‘Lazy Pop Swag’.

Directed by Diffuni (Akull x Ankit Jayn), the beautiful video of Faraar is aesthetically shot in the picturesque backdrop of Jaipur and with music which brings out the rich ethnic flavour of the culture showcasing an adorable love story that resonates with a modern-day relationship. The cute loving chemistry between Avneet and Akull with his signature style is all set to woo the audience and get them grooving. The beautiful story unfolds with a sweet surprise at the end that is sure to make the audience fall in love all over again.

Commenting about the latest release, Akull said, “Faraar is a fun-loving song with a cute love story that today’s generation can vibe with. I love creating songs that are relatable with a unique and fresh flavours of music that my audience loves listening to. Avneet is undoubtedly very talented and it was fun working with her, I hope people love our chemistry in this song. It’s been an incredible journey with VYRL Originals and I am blessed to have their support throughout. I am grateful of the love and support I have received from my fans so far and I hope they continue doing the same and shower all their love for me on my latest song‘Faraar’.”

Commenting about the release, Avneet Kaur said, “I am very excited on the release of Faraar as this song is made with lots of love and passion. It is a beautiful song by Akull and I thoroughly enjoyed working with him. This is the first time we will be seen together and also my first music video of the year, which makes it very special for me and my fans. I am sure the song is going to resonate with the listeners as its very urban and I am really looking forward to it. VYRL Originals is doing great at what it does and I am happy to have contributed to it.”

Commenting on VYRL Originals first release of 2021, Vinit Thakkar, COO, Universal Music India & South Asia, said “Akull is undoubtedly a great composer, music producer and a very talented singer-songwriter. He understands the pulse of the youth and his past hits like Laal Bindi, I Love You, Laal Chunariya are a testimony to that. Akull, with every new release brings something vibrant & unique for his audience, both in terms of audio and the audio visuals. Avneet and Akull share an incredible chemistry in the video which their fans will adore. Faraar is a great song with fresh music and beautiful visuals and we are super excited to start our 2021 journey with it.”