For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Jan 2021 14:50 |  By RnMTeam

Vh1 celebrates its 'Sweet Sixteen' in style with their first ever Digital Award Party!

MUMBAI: Sweet sixteen has never been more exciting than what India’s leading English music entertainment channel Vh1 now has in store for their latest anniversary bash. Defining the pop culture generation while swiftly moving onto K-Pop, the channel through the years has familiarized music aficionados in the country with the latest global trends in music. Celebrating 16 years of awesomeness with an unconventional twist, the channel will be hosting their first ever digital awards night – The Vh1 Party Awards live 16th January 2021 6pm on Facebook. Hosted by RJ Gaelyn, this quintessential gala will celebrate the most buzzworthy moments through the years with the fans solely deciding which artist grabs the spotlight at this ceremony. That’s not at all as the celebrations intensify with dynamic LIVE performances from hip hop twin duo Twinjabi, electronic maestro Fuzz Culture and Cryosis from NYC!

The trendsetting award categories at this noticeable award night is something that every music lover will relate with. From ‘Best Cry Myself To Sleep Song’ to the ‘Best I’mma Get Over You Song’ and ‘Best Scandalise Your Parents Song’, each award category is emerging to be a heated battle amongst fan armies of the world’s most popular musicians amongst the likes of Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Kanye West, Eminem, Taylor Swift, Black Eyed Peas, Drake, Justin Bieber, BTS amongst others. The digital marketing of this campaign has been fan focused resulting in the engagement numbers flaring up with more than 70k likes and 20k comments as the audience make their finest picks of deserving winners at this ceremony.

Check out how the competition is heating up!

1. Nicki Minaj’s Barbz tumbled over the Taylor Swift’s Swifties by 1.2x votes more for ‘Roman’s Revenge’ over ‘Bad Blood’ in the category of “Best Diss Track”

2. BTS Armies are emerging to be a rampant force as they secured a BTS vs BTS finale in the finale of “Best K-Popular Moment” by outvoting Blackpink’s Blinks by 2.6 times and PSY by 48 times!

3. Cardi B’s Bardi army triumphed over Nicki Minaj’s Barbzin the “Best Scandalize Your Parents Song” category by voting 5.6X times more for WAP than Anaconda!

4. Beliebers and Sheerios (Ed Sheeran fans) fought neck to neck in a spectacular voting race between 'Shape Of You' and 'Baby'

~Indulge in the craziness of the Vh1PAwards as the gala unfolds LIVE on 16th January 2021 only on Vh1 India’s Facebook Page~

Tags
Justin Bieber Ed Sheehan Cardi B Vh1 Sweet Sixteen Digital Award Party
Related news
News | 15 Jan 2021

Fans are convinced Selena Gomez's 'De Una Vez' is about Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez released “De Una Vez,” her first song in Spanish since 2018’s “Taki Taki.” The song has Selena singing about a difficult past love that fans were convinced could be Justin Bieber, 26.

read more
News | 12 Jan 2021

Songs to boost our energy up in 2021

MUMBAI: If there's generally one constant we can rely on in life, it's new music. While 2021 has barely begun, some fresh releases are already here. They're *hopefully* only a small fraction of the killer tracks we’ll listen to for the first time this year.

read more
Justin Bieber
News | 06 Jan 2021

Justin Bieber slams Hillsong is not his Church

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is clearing up some rumors about his faith.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2021

Justin Bieber still insists 'Tom Cruise is toast'

MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber is continuing his long-running joke about wanting to challenge Tom Cruise to a fight, saying that the Hollywood star would be toast should that happen.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2020

Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is a bride-to-be! On Sunday, the singer, 27, showed off her new diamond engagement ring in photos shared on Instagram with Dalton Gomez. "Forever n then some," Grande captioned the series of images, which included a close look at her engagement ring.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more

News
Viacom18 appoints Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer

MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more

News
HUL was the biggest advertiser followed by the Reckitt Benckiser Group

MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more

News
Bandzoogle adds integration with Printful’s print-on-demand drop shipping services

MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more

News
2020 Canada Year-end report Highlights

MUMBAI: MRC Data reveals its highly anticipated 2020 Canada Year-End Report, presented in collabread more

top# 5 articles

1
Selena Gomez's most awaited Spanish love anthem 'De Una Vez' is here!

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez released her highly anticipated Spanish-language single 'De Una Vez' ('At Once' in English). The new Spanish song describes...read more

2
Ryan Adams 'cleared' by FBI in probe on 'sexting' underage fan

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Ryan Adams has reportedly been cleared of sending sexual messages to an underage female fan, following FBI...read more

3
Rashmeet Kaur, Ikka, Deep Kalsi add pop vibe to 'Bajre da sitta'

MUMBAI: Singers Rashmeet Kaur, Ikka and Deep Kalsi have united to give a contemporary twist to the Punjabi folk song, Bajre da sitta. Performed by...read more

4
Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series produced devotional song ‘Hare Krishna Hare’ out now

MUMBAI: T-Series has always been at the forefront of devotional music right from its inception. Taking ahead his father’s legacy, T-Series’ Bhushan...read more

5
Katy Perry to join Pokémon for their 25th Anniversary

MUMBAI: Pokémon will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year with some help from Katy Perry, who will be a part of the year-long P25 Music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games