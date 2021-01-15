Shakira sells rights to her songs to UK company

MUMBAI: Singer Shakira has become the latest artiste to sell publishing rights of all her songs. The Grammy winner's catalogue includes 145 songs.
Shakira's catalogue includes hits like "Hips don't lie", "Whenever, wherever", "She wolf" and "Waka waka (This time for Africa)", and the Board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, a UK-based investment company, has acquired 100 per cent of her music publishing rights, reports usatoday.com.
"Being a songwriter is an accomplishment that I consider equal to and perhaps even greater than being a singer and an artiste. At eight years old -- long before I sang -- I wrote to make sense of the world. Each song is a reflection of the person I was at the time that I wrote it, but once a song is out in the world, it belongs not only to me but to those who appreciate it as well," Shakira said in a statement.
"I'm humbled that songwriting has given me the privilege of communicating with others, of being a part of something bigger than myself," added the singer, without revealing the amount of the deal.
Shakira released her debut album "Magia" in 1991 at the age of 13, and became a global star with "Laundry Service" in 2001.
Last month the legendary Bob Dylan, who was awarded Nobel Prize in Literature for creating "new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition", sold his publishing rights of more than 600 songs to Universal Music Publishing Group.
MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its read more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Kunal Gaur as Chief Commercial Officer.read more
MUMBAI: Who says India slowed down! Ad volumes of H2 2020 grew 34% over H1 2020read more
MUMBAI: Musician website platform Bandzoogle has launched an integration with print-on-demand droread more
MUMBAI: MRC Data reveals its highly anticipated 2020 Canada Year-End Report, presented in collabread more
MUMBAI: If you thought Ariana Grande's original version of "34+35" was thrilling, wait until you hear the remix. The Positions singer first teased...read more
MUMBAI: After giving significant number of hits in 2020, VYRL Originals is all geared up for 2021 with their first release of the year. With back to...read more
MUMBAI: There are many young geniuses in our country but surpassing everyone’s expectations are the BYJU’s Young Genius guests who are surprising the...read more
MUMBAI: Taylor Swift becomes the first artist to log 45 weeks atop the Billboard Artist 100 chart, as she extends her record for the most time...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez released “De Una Vez,” her first song in Spanish since 2018’s “Taki Taki.” The song has Selena singing about a difficult past...read more